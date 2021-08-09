Erling Haaland: Bayern Munich interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club are looking into the possibility of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Salihamidzic appeared on German TV channel Sport 1 on Sunday where he said Bayern would appear like "amateurs" if they did not explore the option of signing the Norwegian striker.

"He's a top player, and I hear a great boy too. You look there, but he's a Dortmund player. Sixty goals in 60 games. You have to look, otherwise we would be full amateurs," Salihamidzic said.

Image: Erling Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs

According to Sky Germany, it would be very difficult for Bayern Munich to compete against other interested clubs financially.

As things stand, they would be unable to meet the transfer fee and salary demands for the 21-year old.

Last month Sky Germany reported that Borussia Dortmund had turned down Chelsea's informal player-plus-cash proposal for Haaland.

Chelsea were understood to have been willing to offer Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side were determined to hold onto the 21-year-old.

Haaland himself played down reports of a summer move to Chelsea, saying he hopes "it's just rumours".

"I don't really have much to say about this," Haaland said in late July. "I have three years left on my contract and I'm enjoying my time here (at Dortmund). Before yesterday, I didn't speak to my agent in one month - I think you have the answer there.

Image: Bayern Munich are looking into the possibility of signing Erling Haaland

"I don't really care too much about that. It's a lot of money - I hope it's just rumours to be honest because that's a lot of money for a person!"

Chelsea have now agreed in principle a club-record deal worth £97.5m (€115m) to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Haaland scored 41 goals for Dortmund last season and has started this term in similar style, hitting a hat-trick in his side's 3-0 win over Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup at the weekend.