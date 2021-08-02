Leon Goretzka: Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann confident midfielder will sign new deal

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is confident Leon Goretzka will sign a new contract.

Germany international Goretzka is on a list of potential midfield signings for Manchester United, which also includes Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez.

However, there is a suspicion that United's name is being used to get a better deal for Goretzka at the Allianz Arena, with the 26-year-old now in the final year of his current deal with the German champions.

After a 3-0 friendly loss to Napoli on Saturday, Nagelsmann said. "I stay out of these issues. Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him.

"I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident. There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

"I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

1:00 Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there, we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.