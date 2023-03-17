Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea drawn with Real Madrid while Manchester City to face Bayern Munich

Graham Potter's Chelsea have been paired with Champions League holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, while Pep Guardiola faces a reunion with former club Bayern Munich for Manchester City.

Both Premier League sides will meet each other in the semi-final, should both Chelsea and City advance through their last-eight ties.

Meanwhile, there will be an all-Italian derby in the quarter-finals as Serie A champions AC Milan face current leaders Napoli, while Inter Milan will take on Benfica.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 11 and 12, with the return fixtures on April 18 and 19.

Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate in their last-16 tie, but now face a major task to reach the last four against holders Real.

Image: Chelsea played Real Madrid in the Champions League last season

The Blues exited last season's Champions League to Real at the same stage - losing the first-leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge before putting in a valiant outing at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Chelsea, then managed by Thomas Tuchel, went 3-0 up to lead the tie but goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema - the latter strike coming in extra-time - saw the Blues crash out 5-4 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Man City manager Guardiola will face a familiar foe in former side Bayern - the club he won seven major titles with between 2013 and 2016, including three Bundesliga titles.

City and Bayern also have a connection through Joao Cancelo, who left the Premier League side to move to Germany on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent for around £60m.

Image: Pep Guardiola managed Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016

Should Chelsea and City go on to meet each other in the Champions League last four, it will lead to six meetings between the two clubs in this season alone.

Both Premier League clubs were paired against each other in the third rounds of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw in full:

AC Milan or Napoli vs Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich

Can Cancelo face Man City?

Image: Joao Cancelo left Guardiola's Man City to join Bayern Munich on loan in Janua

Ultimately, it comes down to the loan deal and if Man City have put in a clause to prevent him from playing against them since he moved to Bayern Munich on loan in January.

If so, Joao Cancelo would have to sit out of their meeting should they be drawn against each other in the Champions League.

But if there is no clause, then the right-back would be able to feature in the tie.

