Joao Palhinha transfer news: Tottenham complete loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder with option to buy

Tottenham have signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich, with an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season for £27m.

Palhinha makes a Premier League return, one year after he joined Bayern from Fulham for a fee worth up to £47.4m.

The 30-year-old midfielder has three years remaining on his current Bayern contract.

The loan deal gives Spurs flexibility to spend funds elsewhere this summer, with a priority to bolster the attacking positions, particularly after James Maddison's injury, while they also want to add a full-back and a No 10.

Spurs and Bayern are on good terms after doing deals for Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Mathys Tel in recent seasons.

Palhinha made 25 appearances across all competitions for Bayern last season, including 17 outings in the Bundesliga as Vincent Kompany's side went on to become champions.

Analysis: Palhinha adds bite to Spurs midfield

Image: Joao Palhinha's stats in the 2023/24 Premier League season before he departed Fulham for Bayern Munich

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Joao Palhinha left the Premier League last summer as the toughest tackler in the top flight. His total of 152 tackles was more than any other player by a distance and was the standout trait of the Fulham enforcer. There were 13 yellows in that 2023/24 season, too, underlining the bite he brings to midfield battles. And that would be a welcome addition to Spurs' play.

"Neither Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr nor Rodrigo Bentancur are as ruthless at winning the ball back as Palhinha, who also ranked among the top 10 for interceptions during his previous Premier League campaign.

"Palhinha's belated move to Bayern Munich didn't prove to be worth the wait, with an injury disruptive and head coach Vincent Kompany ultimately leaving him on the fringes. But a return to London looks like a smart switch for the Portuguese and Spurs - and a daunting one for opposition midfielders."

Frank: We will be active in the transfer market

