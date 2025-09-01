Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Chelsea forward joins Bayern Munich on initial loan with obligation to buy in deal worth £70.5m

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth £70.5m (€81.5m).

Bayern are paying an increased loan fee of £14.25m (€16.4m), up from £13m (€15m) on the deal previously agreed, with an obligation to buy the player for £56.25m (€65m) dependent on appearances.

That initial agreement included an option to make the move permanent but Chelsea wanted the deal to include an obligation instead.

Bayern were originally informed that Chelsea would not be able to proceed with a deal after striker Liam Delap suffered an injury against Fulham on Saturday.

Jackson had his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga champions and remained in Germany despite Chelsea pulling out of the deal, with his agent Ali Barat confirming to Sky Sports News that his team would do "everything" to secure the move.

Jackson agent: 'One of the hardest deals we've done'

Barat made no secret of the difficulty in getting Jackson's move over the line, with Chelsea's change of heart informed in part by the return of Marc Guiu to Stamford Bridge after his loan at Sunderland was cut short.

"This has to be one of the hardest and best deals we have done," Barat said. "First of all, we are so pleased for Nico. He deserved this move.

"All seemed lost on Saturday night, but we weren't leaving Munich until we had tried everything we could to get it over the line.

"We want to pass on our thanks to Chelsea for facilitating the move. We totally understood their situation, but they also appreciated the position Nico was in.

"He had his heart set on the move and they did everything to help him get it. And also a big thanks to Bayern. They showed huge desire and persistence to sign Nico - and never once told us it wasn't going to happen."

Timeline of Jackson's transfer saga

August 7: Bayern Munich make enquiry for Jackson

August 29: Chelsea hold internal talks to decide on the future of Jackson after receiving an offer from Bayern for the player.

August 30: Bayern agree a record-breaking loan deal for Jackson with a loan fee of £13m and a £70m option to make the move permanent.

August 30: Chelsea give Jackson permission to fly to Germany to have a medical and complete the deal. Jackson agrees a contract with the Bundesliga champions.

August 30: Chelsea pull out of the deal to loan Jackson to Bayern following Liam Delap's hamstring injury against Fulham.

August 30: Chelsea request that Jackson returns to London from Germany. Chelsea request a change to a permanent deal after informing Bayern they have no intention of loaning the player.

August 31: Jackson remains in Germany in hope his permanent move can still be completed.

August 31: Bayern inform Chelsea they are not willing to buy Jackson permanently, with the deal effectively called off.

September 1: Bayern re-enter talks with Chelsea to try and sign Jackson. The player remained in Germany with his heart set on a move to the Allianz Arena.

September 1: Jackson's agent Ali Barat tells Sky Sports News he is doing "everything" to secure a move to Bayern for the Senegal forward.

September 1: New deal agreed between Chelsea and Bayern for Jackson to arrive on initial loan deal, with an increased fee, as well as an obligation to make the move permanent.

Merse 'flabbergasted' Premier League clubs didn't take Jackson

Paul Merson said he was surprised no Premier League club pushed to sign Jackson ahead of Bayern.

Sky Sports News reported Aston Villa were one of the clubs interested in Jackson, but a move did not materialise.

"I am amazed no Premier League team has come in for Nicolas Jackson," Merson said on Sky Sports News. "How Newcastle haven't gone after him, I do not know.

"Instead, they've gone and brought in [Nick Woltemade]. I don't know what's going to happen [with him]. I've never seen him play.

"Nicolas Jackson is a handful. For me, he made Cole Palmer as good as Palmer made him. Aston Villa don't look like scoring a goal for toffee - there are deals to be done.

"I am flabbergasted this lad hasn't gone anywhere [in the Premier League]."

