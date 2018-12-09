Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho names Neymar his favourite player

England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has revealed Neymar is his current footballing idol, praising the forward's "individuality".

Sancho, who has registered six goals and nine assists for Dortmund this season, was backed to blossom into England's "Neymar-type" figure by his former youth coach in September

Since then, the 18-year-old has forged his way into Gareth Southgate's side - becoming the first player born after 2000 to receive an England call-up and going on to record his first international assist.

Neymar has got 15 goals and seven assists

Sancho told the media in his first England news conference that he used to watch videos of Ronaldinho on YouTube growing up as a kid, but it appears he now looks up to another Brazilian.

In an interview with the Mirror, he said: "Growing up, my ­favourite player was Ronaldinho. That speaks for itself, really. He was such a great player and always played with a smile.

"Now it's Neymar, because he's just different. He takes the mickey out of people. Obviously it's not good but he's just being himself, he's expressing himself and I love that. People are maybe not scared about doing what he does, but they just wouldn't do the things he's doing.

"I just think when you are different you stand out more and I like when ­people stand out because it's something different, an individuality on the pitch that you just don't see every day."