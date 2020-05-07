Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund expect England forward to stay at club

Borussia Dortmund expect Jadon Sancho to stay at the club this summer.

However, a source close to the 20-year-old has told Sky Sports News a move away from Dortmund is still likely as he is unlikely to extend his current contract, which expires in 2022.

Dortmund have maintained they will only sell if the deal is right for the club and the player, who is valued in excess of £100m.

In March, Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the club would not stand in Sancho's way if he wanted to leave in the summer.

"You always have to respect what the player wants," he told Bild. "We already said before the coronavirus pandemic that our preference is for Jadon to remain with us."

A number of Europe's top clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Sancho.

Former club Manchester City are due to receive 15 per cent of any sale and have a first refusal clause on the England international which allows them to match any offer that is accepted.

1:44 Sky's Geraint Hughes has the latest details as the German football league confirms the Bundesliga season will restart on May 16. Sky's Geraint Hughes has the latest details as the German football league confirms the Bundesliga season will restart on May 16.

While there are no favourites or front runners, Sancho's preference is to play for a club in the Champions League next season.

The player himself is said to be relaxed about the situation and is fully focused on the return of the Bundesliga next week.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp...

0:43 Jamie Redknapp discusses Jadon Sancho's next move and how he would handle the pressure of joining a club like Manchester United. Jamie Redknapp discusses Jadon Sancho's next move and how he would handle the pressure of joining a club like Manchester United.

'We're talking about an incredible talent, someone who has made some really good decisions in moving abroad. He took a real risk and it's paid off; he's playing in the Champions League and has played amazing football for club and country.

'His next move is going to be so important because he has to make sure he gets in that team and plays regularly because he is an amazing talent, one of the best I've seen in a long time. We're talking about one of the top five players in the world in a few years, he has that much ability.

'If he were to go to Manchester United, everybody knows that comes with playing at a club that big, but he looks like a man that can handle. It would be a brilliant move were it to come about and he would be a great addition to the Premier League.'

1:50 In a Transfer Talk Q&A, Dharmesh Sheth discusses what the future may hold for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho In a Transfer Talk Q&A, Dharmesh Sheth discusses what the future may hold for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports' Nick Wright...

'Sancho has been irrepressible this season, racking up 14 goals and 15 assists in just 23 Bundesliga appearances. With nine games still to play, he has already surpassed his totals for the whole of the 2018/19 campaign, during which he registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 games.

Jadon Sancho has thrived since joining Borussia Dortmund

'The numbers are exceptional by anyone's standards. In fact, Sancho's combined total of 29 goals and assists this season puts him behind only two players in Europe's major leagues - and one of those is Lionel Messi.

'What makes it all the more impressive, of course, is that Sancho has done all this as a teenager.

'With a combined total of 60 top-flight goals and assists so far, he has racked up more than twice as many as Messi at the same age. His totals also dwarf those of Eden Hazard and Raheem Sterling. He has scored nearly twice as many goals as a teenaged Cristiano Ronaldo in all competitions.'

Only Kylian Mbappe has hit a higher total of top-flight goals and assists while still a teenager than Sancho in the last decade

Sancho's open-play shotmap in the Bundesliga this season

Sancho's record in the Bundesliga this season

Read more from Nick Wright on Sancho's extraordinary goalscoring exploits and why he is only getting better