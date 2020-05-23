Mario Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer at end of contract

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund for the second time this summer

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract this summer, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 2014 World Cup-winner returned to Dortmund in 2016 for £20m, having left to join rivals Bayern Munich three years earlier, but he will now be available on a free transfer.

Gotze has struggled to secure a regular starting place in the Dortmund team this season under head coach Lucien Favre, scoring three goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

"We will part ways with Mario Gotze this summer," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Sky Germany.

"It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man."

Gotze, who initially emerged into the first-team at Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, has faced competition from Julian Brandt after his fellow Germany international joined from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The 27-year-old has started just five Bundesliga matches this season and only came on in the 87th minute of last week's 4-0 derby win over Schalke, Dortmund's first match since the competition restarted after a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is a very good player who comes from our own youth system," Zorc added.

"But it is also in his spirit that he is looking for a new job. Maybe abroad."