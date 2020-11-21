Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund forward wins 2020 Golden Boy award

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award after a stellar first year with the Bundesliga club.

Awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and won by Joao Felix last year, the prize is given to the best player aged 21 or under from one of the top-tier European leagues.

Your 2020 Golden Boy Award Winner:



⭐️ ERRRRRLIIINNNGG HAAAALAAND ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hphdKojUtd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 21, 2020

Haaland beat Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati (2nd) and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (3rd) to the award, while Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho and Rennes prospect Eduardo Camavinga rounded off the top five.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi were all named on the initial 20-man shortlist.

Image: Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were nominated on the initial 20-man shortlist

Haaland scored 44 goals in all competitions in 2019/20, with 16 of those coming for Dortmund after a mid-season move from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

This term, the 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 11 matches, including four in the Champions League.