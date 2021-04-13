Jadon Sancho to miss Manchester City Champions League second-leg game for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final second leg against his former club Manchester City.

England international Sancho has been sidelined for more than a month with a thigh problem and also missed the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The 21-year-old is making progress in his recovery but Wednesday's match comes too soon.

Dortmund interim coach Edin Terzic said: "Jadon won't be at our disposal. He trained again, he is doing his best, we would like to have him available but he won't be. We have to take our time with him."

Dortmund also have injury doubts over experienced pair Marco Reus and Mats Hummels for the clash at the Westfalenstadion.

Terzic said: "There are a few slightly injured. We will have to wait. Marco Reus and Mats Hummels needed to be substituted and leave the pitch on Saturday.

"We have another training session and we will see who will be at our disposal."

Manchester City are 2-1 up in the tie following the first leg, with Kevin De Bruyne putting them ahead in the first half before Marco Reus equalised six minutes from time.

But it was Phil Foden who capped a fantastic display with a late winner as Pep Guardiola's side took a slim advantage into second leg.

Raiola: Dortmund don't want to sell Haaland

Image: Erling Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs, including Manchester City

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola says Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell the striker - a strategy he may not agree with - but says "there is no war" between him and the club.

Raiola and Haaland's father, Alf Inge Haaland, have already held talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Manchester City and Manchester United have also been linked with the striker, who has become one of Europe's biggest names after scoring 49 goals in his first 52 games for the Bundesliga side.

Norway international Haaland, 20, is under contract at Dortmund until 2024 but has a reported €75m (£66m) release clause, which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

Raiola told German television channel Sport1: "I can confirm that I've been in Dortmund. Michael Zorc - Dortmund's sporting director - made very clear that they don't want to sell Erling. I respect it but it doesn't mean that I agree. There is no war between me and Dortmund."