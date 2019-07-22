Lilian Thuram's son Marcus joins Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram made four appearances for France at the U21 European Championships this summer

Lilian Thuram's son Marcus has signed for Borussia Monchengladbach from Guingamp on a four-year deal.

The France U21 striker is the son of the former Juventus and Barcelona defender who won the World Cup in 1998.

During a glittering career, Thuram Sr. also won Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Cup, and the European Championships.

Lilian Thuram scored both goals in France's 2-1 semi-final win over Croatia at the 1998 World Cup

Despite scoring nine goals in 32 league appearances, Marcus Thuram was relegated with Guingamp last season.

Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl said: "We're thrilled to have Marcus on board.

"He is a fast, robust and dangerous attacker who fits into our squad well. We're confident that he will make his mark in the Bundesliga."

Thuram has represented France across a number of youth levels and he turned out for the U21's at this year's European Championships, appearing in all four matches as they were knocked out in the semi-finals by the winners Spain.

He will wear the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Thorgan Hazard who joined Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the summer transfer window.