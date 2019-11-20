Ajax appeal to CAS over UEFA fan ban for Chelsea clash in Champions League

Ajax say that the club does not agree with the punishment handed to them by UEFA

Ajax will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after UEFA did not allow their fans to watch their Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 5.

UEFA originally banned Ajax supporters from attending the Group H clash against Chelsea following crowd trouble in their fixture at Valencia.

European football's governing body also handed the Eredivisie champions a £43,200 fine and warned a further one-match ban could be imposed on selling tickets to their away supporters if they offend during a probationary period of one year.

Donny Van de Beek (left) celebrates with Ajax team-mates after scoring their fourth goal against Chelsea on November 5

It came after a suspended sentence was also imposed after Ajax's game against Benfica last season.

A statement from the Dutch club read: "Ajax goes to the international sports tribunal CAS. This is because the club does not agree with the UEFA statements that led, among other things, to not being allowed to bring supporters at Chelsea.

"Ajax had already appealed against a package of several penalties for that match. It was imposed on Ajax that no supporters were allowed to go to Chelsea, with which the suspended sentence was converted into an unconditional penalty.

Reece James became Chelsea's youngest Champions League goalscorer in the Group H draw

"On top of that there was again a suspended sentence for one game without supporters for new disorder, with a duration of one year. Ajax also received two fines.

"Ajax has now decided to bring the matter before the highest court in the sport."

Chelsea came back from 4-1 down to draw the Group H clash 4-4 earlier this month.

Erik ten Hag's side finished the game with nine men after initially taking a commanding lead through Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga's own goals, as well as strikes from Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek.