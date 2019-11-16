Edwin van der Sar: Man Utd director of football target signs Ajax CEO extension

Edwin van der Sar had been linked with a return to Manchester United

Edwin van der Sar is out of the running to become Manchester United's new director of football after signing a new contract as Ajax CEO.

It has been reported that United are looking for a director of football to take some of the responsibility off executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and their former goalkeeper Van der Sar was linked to the role.

Van der Sar spent six years at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles and saving the decisive penalty in the 2008 Champions League final, and revealed last month he was interested in a return to his old club.

"Besides my family, the wife, kids and friends, I have two loves in my life - Ajax, who scouted me and gave me the chance to shine in the world of football and Manchester United, who helped me to develop even at the end of my career," he told Planet Futbol TV in October.

"Of course I'd be interested in a position, but at first I think I need to learn a little bit more here at Ajax and develop myself even further.

Van der Sar won four Premier League titles at Old Trafford

"Let's see what the future brings, United is a fantastic club, with a great following all over the world.

"I'm the chief executive at Ajax, United are looking for a different position, a director of football, it's a different role. I know a little bit about football of course."

However, Van der Sar has now committed his future to last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax.

"Very happy with my contract extension at this beautiful club!" Van der Sar posted on Twitter.

"I started as a goalie in 1991, 3 years ago I became Ajax CEO. We've had some difficult moments, but the good times are definitely back. And of course we want more in the future!"

United, meanwhile, return to action after the international break on November 24 with a trip to high-flying Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports Premier League.