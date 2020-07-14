Wesley Sneijder: Former midfielder considers comeback after returning to training

Wesley Sneijder is trying to lose weight and make a comeback

Wesley Sneijder is considering coming out of retirement to play football next season, according to Dutch media.

The 36-year-old will start training later this month at amateur team DOS Holland Stichtse Boys (DHSC) in Utrecht, which could be lead to him joining hometown club FC Utrecht.

Sneijder, who won a record 134 caps for his country and played at Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, is to make a bid to return to fitness after a year out of the game.

Sneijder joined Galatasaray from Inter Milan in 2013

His brother Jeffrey Sneijder, who is part of DHSC's technical staff, told reporters: "Wesley wants to lose weight and be busy. He did say that it might give him an itch to play again.

"He's been out for a while. Wesley wants to experience what it is like to be back on the field after a while without football and regain the sense of enjoyment."

Sneijder scored 31 goals and made a record 134 appearances for his country

Last week, Utrecht's technical director Jordy Zuidam said he had spoken to Sneijder about a comeback.

"Let it be clear that a top fit Sneijder is very an interesting prospect for FC Utrecht but the ball is in his court," he told reporters.

Robben, who is also 36, last month announced he was returning a year after retirement to play with boyhood club Groningen, where he has signed a one-season deal.

Robben played for PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and ended his career at Bayern Munich - winning trophies in the Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany - and was a runner-up at the World Cup in 2010.