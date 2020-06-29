Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico, Andre Onana could all leave, admits Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag

Ajax trio Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico and Andre Onana could all leave the club this summer, boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed.

Van de Beek has been on the radar of a string of top Premier League clubs including Manchester United, while Chelsea have been linked with left-back Tagliafico, who is almost certain to move on.

Goalkeeper Onana is also reportedly of interest to Premier League clubs but Ten Hag, whose side were crowned champions despite the Eredivisie being cancelled due to coronavirus, hopes both he and Van de Beek stay.

Nicolas Tagliafico is expected to leave Ajax this summer.

He told Dutch newspaper Het Parool: "The transfer market will start in August. The top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much.

"Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad. Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolás Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

"For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age."

Ajax have already lost Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea this summer and Ten Haag admits it will be difficult to replace him, while he intends to use Lisandro Martinez in place of Tagliafico, should he leave.

"It will be different (without Ziyech)," he said. "We have lost a unique player. Hakim can decide a game in the blink of an eye, there are not many such footballers in the world."