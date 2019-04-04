Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico scores calamitous own goal vs Emmen

0:36 Nicolas Tagliafico scored an own goal but Ajax still ran out 5-2 winners against struggling Emmen in the Eredivisie. Nicolas Tagliafico scored an own goal but Ajax still ran out 5-2 winners against struggling Emmen in the Eredivisie.

Nicolas Tagliafico scored a calamitous own goal to add some excitement to an otherwise run-of-the-mill 5-2 victory for Ajax against Eredivisie bottom club Emmen.

With 29 minutes to go, a relaxed pattern of play found Tagliafico in the left-back position, but his ball back to André Onana flew straight past the hapless goalkeeper, who was powerless to stop the pass-turned-shot.

Emmen could not threaten a comeback and Ajax saw out the closing minutes to leapfrog title rivals PSV Eindhoven, who could reclaim top spot by beating PEC Zwolle on Thursday.

The 25-time Dutch champions are aiming to win their first league title or five years.

