Ajax's Sergino Dest leaves Qatar camp over USA-Iran tensions

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest has returned to the Netherlands from their training camp in Qatar

Ajax defender Sergino Dest has left their winter training camp in Qatar as he does not feel safe due to the political tensions between USA and Iran.

Dest was born in the Netherlands but has an American father and plays for the USA national team.

The 19-year-old right-back has flown back to the Netherlands, where Ajax will resume their Eredivisie campaign at home to Sparta Rotterdam on January 19 after playing a series of friendlies while in the Gulf region.

Teams currently in the Gulf Rangers

Celtic

Aberdeen

Bayern Munich

Ajax

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Valencia

Atletico Madrid

"Sergino did not feel comfortable," said Ajax.

A number of other clubs, including Celtic and Rangers, are also in the Middle East, with both Old Firm clubs currently planning on remaining in Dubai, where they are being guided by official advice from the Foreign Office.