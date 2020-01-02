Alan Pardew targeting Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison as first ADO Den Haag signing

Ravel Morrison has appeared just once in the Premier League for Sheffield United

New ADO Den Haag boss Alan Pardew wants to make Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison his first signing.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Blades in the summer but has played just three times since and only once in the Premier League.

United are open to letting Morrison go this month and Pardew has put him top of his winter shopping list as he gets ready for his first Eredivisie game in charge, at home to bottom club RKC Waalwijk on January 19.

Den Haag's chief executive Mo Hamdi said on Thursday they would target players from the UK to help the relegation-threatened side stay in the Dutch top-flight.

More to follow...