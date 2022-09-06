Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager still believes in his team despite the Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has faith in this Rangers team to compete despite their Old Firm defeat to Celtic at the weekend - as they prepare for their Champions League group-stage opener against Ajax.

The Gers were well beaten by Ange Postecoglou's team on Saturday, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park to leave them five points behind their arch-rivals already.

Now the focus turns to Europe's top table as they travel to Dutch champions Ajax on Wednesday night - but Van Bronckhorst believes this is the best Rangers side he could have assembled this summer.

When asked if he has any regrets in the transfer window, Van Bronckhorst said in his press conference: "I have no regrets at all, none. Otherwise we would have brought in other players. We had a lot of players going out and going in.

"I believe in the squad, there was talk of new players in and out. There was talk about having loads of money in the bank which is not the case. We have to keep going and make sure we make the squad we have now stronger in our development."

Van Bronckhorst revealed his Rangers side were straight into extra training the day after their defeat to Celtic, with the Dutchman admitting "a lot of things" went wrong in the derby defeat.

Image: Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst cut a frustrated figure on the touchline at Celtic Park

"You have to look forward and learn from the mistakes you made," he added. "As I had as a player or a manager, when you have a defeat you want to go on the pitch and be a better player in the next game. That's also the intention we have tomorrow [against Ajax]."

GVB: Bassey a great example to Rangers players

Image: Van Bronckhorst will reunite Calvin Bassey, who now plays for Ajax

Rangers will meet a familiar face on Wednesday night in the form of Ajax defender Calvin Bassey, who made the move from Glasgow to Amsterdam in a deal worth £23m.

Van Bronckhorst claimed the way Bassey improved at Ibrox under both him and former Gers boss Steven Gerrard shows this current Rangers crop can develop in a similar way.

"We developed over the past few years, not only me but Steven (Gerrard) in the years before, we developed players who were starting in a lower level and reached the highest levels in their career.

"Calvin is a great example of that as he's playing for Ajax and he had a tremendous development with us in the last year. That's how we work as a club. I continue working with the team, improving them every way we can.

Image: Bassey helped Rangers to the Europa League final last season

"I think the example is there, with Calvin and also with Joe (Aribo) who went to Southampton in the Premier League. I loved working with Calvin but the biggest impact of his career is Calvin himself. His motivation to become better and stronger every day was there, that's where it starts.

"I was there to guide him and help but you have to give credit to Calvin himself. That's a good example for the players we have in this team, especially the young players, as they have the podium to improve and that's where I want to put in all my energy."

Bassey has admirers at Ajax too, no less Alfred Schreuder and captain Daley Blind.

"I think it's a great signing for us," said Schreuder. "I am very happy that he's here in our team. He's a very positive guy, a good energy in the team. He has quality, physicality and with the ball he's improving. We're very happy he's in our squad."

Blind added: "He's very happy, he brings positive energy and is eager to learn. He asks of a lot of questions and we talk a lot about his position. He's a great guy and a great talent."