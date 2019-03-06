Jaap Stam to become Feyenoord head coach in June

Jaap Stam will take over at Feyenoord in the summer

Jaap Stam will become the new head coach of Feyenoord on June 1.

The former Manchester United defender has signed a two-year contract and will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who is leaving at the end of the season after four years in charge.

Stam will also continue in his current role as head coach at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle until the end of the current campaign.

The 46-year-old played for PSV Eindhoven and Ajax along with United, Lazio and Inter Milan.

He also won 67 caps for the Netherlands.

Stam was Reading manager between 2016 and 2018

Stam began his coaching career at PEC Zwolle in 2009 on an interim basis but will be most remembered for his spell as Reading manager between 2016 and 2018.

He led the club to the Championship play-offs in his first season but left a year later before returning to PEC Zwolle for a second period in charge.

Stam told Feyenoord's website: "I really enjoy PEC Zwolle, but for every ambitious trainer, if the opportunity arises to work at a club like Feyenoord, you will seriously think about it.

Stam made 79 appearances for Manchester United

"After good and open conversations with Martin van Geel [Feyenoord's technical director] about the possibilities and impossibilities at Feyenoord, I soon found out that I would like to go for this opportunity.

"I am grateful to PEC Zwolle for the fact that they understand my ambitions and have come out quickly with Feyenoord.

"In the coming months I will do everything I can to finish the season at PEC Zwolle with the players and the staff. That will really be the focus for me in the coming period."