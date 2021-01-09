Ravel Morrison: Ex-Manchester United midfielder has ADO Den Haag contract terminated

Ravel Morrison joined ADO Den Haag on a one-year deal last September; The former Man Utd, West Ham and Lazio midfielder made five appearances for the Eredivisie club; Den Haag were the 11th club of Morrison's professional career

Saturday 9 January 2021 23:20, UK

Ravel Morrison
Image: Ravel Morrison has left ADO Den Haag

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has terminated his contract with Dutch club ADO Den Haag by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old, who also had stints at West Ham, Lazio and Sheffield United, joined the Eredivisie side last September on a one-year deal.

Morrison made five appearances for Den Haag, the last of those coming in a 2-0 home defeat to PEC Zwolle on December 23.

"The roads of ADO Den Haag and Ravel Morrison will separate immediately," the club said in a statement.

"ADO Den Haag and Morrison have decided to terminate the 27-year-old midfielder's contract by mutual agreement.

Trending

"Morrison signed for one season at the Cars Jeans Stadium last summer. The Jamaica international has a history with Manchester United, West Ham United and Lazio Roma, among others.

"ADO Den Haag thanks Morrison for his efforts and wishes him the best of luck in his further career."

Also See:

Morrison is now seeking the 12th club of his professional career. He has never made more than 30 appearances for any team.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Amend your Fantasy Football team!

Amend your Fantasy Football team!

Create or amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team to climb your mini leagues.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game