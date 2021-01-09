Ravel Morrison: Ex-Manchester United midfielder has ADO Den Haag contract terminated

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has terminated his contract with Dutch club ADO Den Haag by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old, who also had stints at West Ham, Lazio and Sheffield United, joined the Eredivisie side last September on a one-year deal.

Morrison made five appearances for Den Haag, the last of those coming in a 2-0 home defeat to PEC Zwolle on December 23.

"The roads of ADO Den Haag and Ravel Morrison will separate immediately," the club said in a statement.

"ADO Den Haag and Morrison have decided to terminate the 27-year-old midfielder's contract by mutual agreement.

"Morrison signed for one season at the Cars Jeans Stadium last summer. The Jamaica international has a history with Manchester United, West Ham United and Lazio Roma, among others.

"ADO Den Haag thanks Morrison for his efforts and wishes him the best of luck in his further career."

Morrison is now seeking the 12th club of his professional career. He has never made more than 30 appearances for any team.

