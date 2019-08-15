Newport vs West Ham and Lincoln vs Everton: Carabao Cup clashes live on Sky Sports

Jack Wilshere in action for West Ham

Newport vs West Ham and Lincoln vs Everton have been selected by Sky Sports for live coverage of the Carabao Cup second round.

League Two Newport will host West Ham in a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday, August 27 at Rodney Parade, while Lincoln - recently promoted to League One - will welcome Everton to Sincil Bank in a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday, August 28.

Carabao Cup second-round ties live on Sky Sports Football Tuesday, August 27 Newport vs West Ham 7.45pm Wednesday, August 28 Lincoln vs Everton 7.45pm

Newport - who beat Gillingham on penalties in the first round - should provide a tough challenge for their Premier League opposition, thanks to their excellent recent cup record under Michael Flynn. Last season they made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup, beating Premier League Leicester and Championship side Middlesbrough on the way to losing against eventual champions Manchester City.

Newport have an impressive recent cup record under Michael Flynn

The year before they saw off Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup before holding Tottenham to a draw at Rodney Parade, eventually being edged out 2-0 at Wembley in a fourth-round replay.

Lincoln, meanwhile, faced Everton in last season's FA Cup at Goodison Park and were edged out just 2-1 by the Premier League side.

Lincoln and Everton met in January in last season's FA Cup

They have enjoyed a meteoric rise under boss Danny Cowley, winning two promotions from the National League to League One in the past three seasons.

The Imps shocked Championship side Huddersfield in the first round and they also have a proud recent cup record. In 2017 they became the first non-league side in 103 years to make it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, beating Premier League Burnley along the way, before eventually crashing out 5-0 at Arsenal.

