Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week?

The 2019/20 season is here and you can watch the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, Scottish Premiership and more on Sky Sports. Check out all the details here...

All the ways to watch...

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

If you can't watch live, then you can also follow the action with our live blogs on www.skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with in-game clips and highlights throughout the match.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

The Premier League returns

The new Premier League season gets underway live on Sky Sports on Friday, August 9, with four live games across the opening weekend.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Sunday August 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Sunday August 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm

Coming up:

Man City vs Tottenham - Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm

Chelsea vs Leicester - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm

Wolves vs Manchester United - Monday August 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 8pm

Aston Villa vs Everton - Friday, August 23, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 8pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Saturday, August 24, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Sunday, August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm

Tottenham vs Newcastle United - ​​​​​ Sunday, August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm

Burnley vs Liverpool - Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm

The EFL continues

The Sky Bet EFL is underway, with more big clashes live on Sky Sports Football.

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm

Coming up:

Huddersfield vs Fulham - Friday August 16, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Portsmouth - Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm

Reading vs Cardiff - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm

Hull vs Blackburn - Tuesday August 20, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Preston vs Stoke - Wednesday August 21, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Charlton vs Nottingham Forest - Wednesday August 21, live on Sky Sports Action; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Derby vs West Brom - Saturday August 24, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm

Swansea vs Birmingham - Sunday August 25, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm

Cardiff vs Fulham - Friday August 30, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm

The Carabao Cup returns

The League Cup returns to Sky Sports this season, with newly-promoted Salford in action against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

Coming up:

Salford City vs Leeds United - Tuesday, August 13, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm

The Scottish Premiership

Champions Celtic, fresh from a 7-0 opening day victory against St Johnstone, are live on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 10 as the Scottish Premiership continues.

Motherwell vs Celtic - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm

Coming up:

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Rangers vs Celtic - Sunday September 1, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm

MLS

As well as action from around Europe, you can keep up-to-date with all the happenings from the United States as the MLS season continues throughout the summer, live on Sky Sports.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC - Sunday, August 11, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 9pm

D.C. United vs LA Galaxy - Monday, August 12, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off at 12.45am

Coming up:

Montreal Impact vs FC Dallas - Sunday, August 18, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off at 12.30am

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders - Sunday, August 18, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 3am

All the ways to watch...

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

If you can't watch live, then you can also follow the action with our live blogs on www.skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with in-game clips and highlights throughout the match.

Your favourite shows return

Saturday Social - 9.30am, Saturday August 10

Join Sky Sports' Smithy and Football Daily's Joe Thomlinson for our new Saturday morning show that puts fans and social media in the spotlight.

Soccer AM - 10.30am, Saturday August 10

Fenners, Tubes and the gang return with great guests and brilliant sketches to get you in the mood. Harry Redknapp and Love Island duo Tommy Fury and Ovie Soko are the guests, while Jack Grealish lifts the lid on his Aston Villa team-mates.

Sunday Supplement - 10am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football

Neil Ashton will be joined by Henry Winter, Oliver Holt, Melissa Reddy on the first Supplement of the season to dissect the latest headlines.

Goals on Sunday - 11.30am, Sundays, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

New presenter Alex Scott joins Chris Kamara and a special guest to dissect Saturday's action and look ahead to the first Super Sunday of the season.