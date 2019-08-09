Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week?
The live football games coming up on Sky Sports plus all the ways to watch and follow... don't miss it!
Last Updated: 09/08/19 9:50pm
The 2019/20 season is here and you can watch the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, Scottish Premiership and more on Sky Sports. Check out all the details here...
All the ways to watch...
Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.
- Watch on Sky Sports
- Create a Sky iD to watch highlights on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com
- Watch on NOW TV for £8.99
Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.
If you can't watch live, then you can also follow the action with our live blogs on www.skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with in-game clips and highlights throughout the match.
The Premier League returns
The new Premier League season gets underway live on Sky Sports on Friday, August 9, with four live games across the opening weekend.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm
Newcastle vs Arsenal - Sunday August 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm
Manchester United vs Chelsea - Sunday August 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm
Coming up:
Man City vs Tottenham - Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm
Chelsea vs Leicester - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm
Wolves vs Manchester United - Monday August 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 8pm
Aston Villa vs Everton - Friday, August 23, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 8pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Saturday, August 24, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Sunday, August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 2pm
Tottenham vs Newcastle United - Sunday, August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 4.30pm
Burnley vs Liverpool - Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 5.30pm
The EFL continues
The Sky Bet EFL is underway, with more big clashes live on Sky Sports Football.
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm
Coming up:
Huddersfield vs Fulham - Friday August 16, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Sunderland vs Portsmouth - Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm
Reading vs Cardiff - Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm
Hull vs Blackburn - Tuesday August 20, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Preston vs Stoke - Wednesday August 21, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Charlton vs Nottingham Forest - Wednesday August 21, live on Sky Sports Action; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Derby vs West Brom - Saturday August 24, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm
Swansea vs Birmingham - Sunday August 25, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm
Cardiff vs Fulham - Friday August 30, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30pm
The Carabao Cup returns
The League Cup returns to Sky Sports this season, with newly-promoted Salford in action against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.
Coming up:
Salford City vs Leeds United - Tuesday, August 13, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm
The Scottish Premiership
Champions Celtic, fresh from a 7-0 opening day victory against St Johnstone, are live on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 10 as the Scottish Premiership continues.
Motherwell vs Celtic - Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm
Coming up:
The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Rangers vs Celtic - Sunday September 1, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12pm
MLS
As well as action from around Europe, you can keep up-to-date with all the happenings from the United States as the MLS season continues throughout the summer, live on Sky Sports.
Atlanta United vs New York City FC - Sunday, August 11, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 9pm
D.C. United vs LA Galaxy - Monday, August 12, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off at 12.45am
Coming up:
Montreal Impact vs FC Dallas - Sunday, August 18, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off at 12.30am
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders - Sunday, August 18, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 3am
Your favourite shows return
Saturday Social - 9.30am, Saturday August 10
Join Sky Sports' Smithy and Football Daily's Joe Thomlinson for our new Saturday morning show that puts fans and social media in the spotlight.
Soccer AM - 10.30am, Saturday August 10
Fenners, Tubes and the gang return with great guests and brilliant sketches to get you in the mood. Harry Redknapp and Love Island duo Tommy Fury and Ovie Soko are the guests, while Jack Grealish lifts the lid on his Aston Villa team-mates.
Sunday Supplement - 10am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football
Neil Ashton will be joined by Henry Winter, Oliver Holt, Melissa Reddy on the first Supplement of the season to dissect the latest headlines.
Goals on Sunday - 11.30am, Sundays, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
New presenter Alex Scott joins Chris Kamara and a special guest to dissect Saturday's action and look ahead to the first Super Sunday of the season.