Portsmouth and Southampton fans clash with police at south coast derby

0:15 Portsmouth and Southampton fans clashed with police ahead of the south coast derby at Fratton Park Portsmouth and Southampton fans clashed with police ahead of the south coast derby at Fratton Park

Portsmouth and Southampton fans clashed with police ahead of Tuesday's south coast derby at Fratton Park.

Footage emerged on social media of police attempting to keep the two sets of fans apart ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round match - which Southampton won 4-0 thanks to two Danny Ings goals.

Another video posted online appeared to show a fan attempting to punch a police horse.

The individual in question could then be seen running away, before being chased down by other police officers.

However, the trouble is to have been largely kept to a minimum with Hampshire Police overseeing their biggest ever football-policing operation.

Hampshire Police used dog units, drones and helicopters on Tuesday evening.

Sky Sky Sports News will get further updates from Hampshire Police.