Carabao Cup draw live on Sky Sports: Watch first-round draw on Sky Sports News

Watch the first round draw for the Carabao Cup with our live stream from Sky Sports News

The Carabao Cup is back! Find out who's in, how it all works and watch the first-round draw live on Sky Sports right here.

The draw for the first round of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup will be held live on Sky Sports News at 10am on Tuesday - and if you're not in front of a television, you can watch via our free a live stream here on skysports.com and Sky Sports app by clicking play on the video above.

Here's all you need to know about the first domestic cup news of the new season...

Who's in the draw?

Harrogate Town will play in the Carabao Cup for the first time in their history after beating Notts County in the National League play-off final last season

Seventy of the 72 teams from the Championship, League One and League Two will be in the draw. Relegated Bournemouth and Watford receive a bye into the second round, but Barrow and Harrogate Town, promoted from the National League, will take part in the competition for the first time in their history.

Who can play who?

As with last season, there is no seeding for this year's draw, although as usual the 72 teams in the first round will be split into north and south sections to avoid excess travel.

When is the first round being played?

The first round of the Carabao Cup is due to be played on Saturday, September 5, although this is also an international weekend - so some games may be rearranged.

When do the Premier League sides enter the competition?

League Two play-off semi-finalists Colchester were one of two EFL sides to reach the quarter-finals of last season's Carabao Cup, before they were beaten 3-0 at Manchester United

All Premier League sides not involved in European competition in 2020/21 - so every team except Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and Arsenal - will enter in round two.

Will the teams involved in Europe miss out this year?

No. It was mooted in the press that the teams playing in next season's Champions League and Europa League may withdraw from the 2020/21 Carabao Cup in order to avoid fixture congestion, however this was never agreed officially.

What has changed with the shortened season?

In the Carabao Cup, not a lot. The only difference you will notice apart from a lack of fans (for now at least) is the two-legged semi-finals have now been knocked down into one-off games.