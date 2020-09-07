Carabao Cup live on Sky: Everton vs Salford City and West Brom vs Harrogate among second-round selections

Everton will face Sky Bet League Two side Salford City, live on Sky Sports

Everton vs Salford City and West Brom vs Harrogate are among the games to be shown live on Sky Sports when the Carabao Cup second round gets under way.

Sky Bet League Two side Salford beat Rotherham 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the first round and have been rewarded with a trip to Goodison Park. The game will be shown live on Wednesday September 16 with an 8.15pm kick-off.

It will follow a second-round tie for Carabao Cup debutantes Harrogate, who beat Tranmere 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday. They will make the trip to Premier League side West Brom and kick-off at the Hawthorns will be at 6pm.

Aston Villa's match against Burton will begin Sky Sports' live Carabao Cup coverage for the week when they travel to Burton on Tuesday 15 September with a 7.45pm kick-off.

1:47 Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Salford and Rotherham Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Salford and Rotherham

A south coast clash between Brighton and Portsmouth then rounds off the week on Thursday September 17, also with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Here are the Carabao Cup second round TV selections in full:

Burton vs Aston Villa - Tuesday September 15, kick-off 7.45pm

- Tuesday September 15, kick-off 7.45pm West Brom vs Harrogate - Wednesday September 16, kick-off 6.00pm

- Wednesday September 16, kick-off 6.00pm Everton v Salford City - Wednesday September 16, kick-off 8.15pm

- Wednesday September 16, kick-off 8.15pm Brighton v Portsmouth - Thursday September 17, kick-off 7.45pm

1:50 Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Tranmere and Harrogate Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Tranmere and Harrogate

The Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played on the week commencing September 14 with the already-drawn third round ties to take place the following week.

Carabao Cup second round

North draw

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Burton Albion vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports

Bradford City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Hull City

Everton vs Salford City - live on Sky Sports

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town - live on Sky Sports

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Derby County vs Preston North End

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale

South draw

West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Watford

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Brentford

Bristol City vs Northampton Town

Reading vs Luton Town

Millwall v Cheltenham Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth - live on Sky Sports

Newport County vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Coventry City

Carabao Cup third round