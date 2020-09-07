Carabao Cup live on Sky: Everton vs Salford City and West Brom vs Harrogate among second-round selections
Burton vs Aston Villa and Brighton vs Portsmouth also to be live on Sky Sports; Carabao Cup second-round ties to be played in the week commencing September 14
Last Updated: 07/09/20 5:25pm
Everton vs Salford City and West Brom vs Harrogate are among the games to be shown live on Sky Sports when the Carabao Cup second round gets under way.
Sky Bet League Two side Salford beat Rotherham 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the first round and have been rewarded with a trip to Goodison Park. The game will be shown live on Wednesday September 16 with an 8.15pm kick-off.
- Carabao Cup draw: Man City to face Bournemouth or Palace
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
- Carabao Cup: Harrogate, Derby through, Norwich out
It will follow a second-round tie for Carabao Cup debutantes Harrogate, who beat Tranmere 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday. They will make the trip to Premier League side West Brom and kick-off at the Hawthorns will be at 6pm.
Aston Villa's match against Burton will begin Sky Sports' live Carabao Cup coverage for the week when they travel to Burton on Tuesday 15 September with a 7.45pm kick-off.
A south coast clash between Brighton and Portsmouth then rounds off the week on Thursday September 17, also with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Here are the Carabao Cup second round TV selections in full:
- Burton vs Aston Villa - Tuesday September 15, kick-off 7.45pm
- West Brom vs Harrogate - Wednesday September 16, kick-off 6.00pm
- Everton v Salford City - Wednesday September 16, kick-off 8.15pm
- Brighton v Portsmouth - Thursday September 17, kick-off 7.45pm
The Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played on the week commencing September 14 with the already-drawn third round ties to take place the following week.
Carabao Cup second round
North draw
- Burnley vs Sheffield United
- Burton Albion vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports
- Bradford City vs Lincoln City
- Leeds United vs Hull City
- Everton vs Salford City - live on Sky Sports
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City
- Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday
- West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town - live on Sky Sports
- Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
- Derby County vs Preston North End
- Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
- Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic
- Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale
South draw
- West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic
- Ipswich Town vs Fulham
- Oxford United vs Watford
- AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle
- Southampton vs Brentford
- Bristol City vs Northampton Town
- Reading vs Luton Town
- Millwall v Cheltenham Town
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth - live on Sky Sports
- Newport County vs Cambridge United
- Gillingham vs Coventry City
Carabao Cup third round
- Bradford or Lincoln vs Liverpool
- Bristol City or Northampton vs Burton or Aston Villa
- Morecambe or Oldham vs Newcastle or Blackburn
- Reading or Luton vs Manchester United
- Derby or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
- Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
- Millwall or Cheltenham Town vs Burnley or Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley
- Wolves or Stoke vs Gillingham or Coventry
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
- Newport or Cambridge vs Oxford or Watford
- Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford
- Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds or Hull