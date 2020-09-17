Carabao Cup: Liverpool could face Leicester or Arsenal in round four

The winner of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City, live on Sky Sports Football next Thursday, will face either Arsenal or Leicester in round four of the competition.

Spurs could face Chelsea if they progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively, while the winner between holders Manchester City and Bournemouth will play either Millwall or Burnley.

The round four games will be played in the week commencing September 28, with four - to be announced at a later date - broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Carabao Cup round four draw

Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull

Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United

More to follow...

Carabao Cup round three live on Sky Sports

Four round three ties have been chosen for broadcast live on Sky Sports:

Tue 22 Sep: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm)

Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm) Tue 22 Sep : Luton v Manchester United (8.15pm)

Luton v Manchester United (8.15pm) Wed 23 Sep : Fleetwood v Everton (7.45pm)

Fleetwood v Everton (7.45pm) Thu 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm)

Round three ties to be played in the week commencing September 21: