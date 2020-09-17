Carabao Cup: Liverpool could face Leicester or Arsenal in round four
Spurs could face Chelsea if they progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively
Last Updated: 17/09/20 10:22pm
The winner of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City, live on Sky Sports Football next Thursday, will face either Arsenal or Leicester in round four of the competition.
Spurs could face Chelsea if they progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively, while the winner between holders Manchester City and Bournemouth will play either Millwall or Burnley.
The round four games will be played in the week commencing September 28, with four - to be announced at a later date - broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Carabao Cup round four draw
- Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal
- Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth
- West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
- Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull
- Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham
- Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea or Barnsley
- Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle
- Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United
Carabao Cup round three live on Sky Sports
Four round three ties have been chosen for broadcast live on Sky Sports:
- Tue 22 Sep: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm)
- Tue 22 Sep: Luton v Manchester United (8.15pm)
- Wed 23 Sep: Fleetwood v Everton (7.45pm)
- Thu 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm)
Carabao Cup round three draw
Round three ties to be played in the week commencing September 21:
- Lincoln vs Liverpool
- Bristol City vs Aston Villa
- Morecambe vs Newcastle
- Luton vs Manchester United
- Preston vs Brighton
- Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth
- Millwall vs Burnley
- Chelsea vs Barnsley
- Stoke vs Gillingham
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- West Brom vs Brentford
- Newport vs Watford
- Fleetwood vs Everton
- Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham vs Hull