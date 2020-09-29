Carabao Cup on Sky Sports: Brighton take on Manchester United, Newcastle face Newport; Liverpool vs Arsenal also live

Man Utd take on Brighton while Newcastle travel to Newport in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

With rounds two and three, plus the upcoming fourth round, having been played in consecutive weeks, there will be a break in the competition after the latest round of matches. The Carabao Cup will resume in December with the quarter-final fixtures.

The quarter-final draw will be made following Liverpool vs Arsenal on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Here are the remaining dates in the 2020/21 Carabao Cup...

Round Four - 29/30 September and 1 October 2020

Round Five - 22/23 December 2020

Semi-finals - 5/6 January 2021 (tie to be one-legged and played at the venue of club drawn out first)

Carabao Cup final - 28 February 2021

Newport players and staff are waiting to discover Covid-19 test results ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Welsh outfit are the only Sky Bet League Two club to make the last 16 and testing for coronavirus is compulsory at this stage of the competition.

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie is facing months on the sidelines as he prepares to undergo surgery on his shoulder.

Ritchie was hurt during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham and was left with similar damage to the dislocation defender Fabian Schar suffered against the same opponents in July, which has kept him out ever since.

Steve Bruce is again likely to field a much-changed side having done so against Blackburn in the second round and at Morecambe, where his understudies romped to a 7-0 win, in the last.

Stat of the match: This is Newport's first League Cup fourth-round match - they are looking to become the second League Two club in as many seasons to reach the League Cup quarter-finals, after Colchester last season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will once again make wholesale changes in the Carabao Cup when Manchester United visit the Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Potter has changed his entire starting XI for victories over Portsmouth and Preston in the two previous rounds.

Alexis Mac Allister, who scored against Pompey and North End, is available to feature after recovering from fatigue, while the likes of Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are likely to be given further opportunities to impress.

Seagulls midfielder Yves Bissouma completes a three-match ban following his red card at Newcastle on September 20.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to again make several changes himself, saying his Manchester United side is likely to look similar to the line-up that beat Luton 3-0 a week ago.

Solskjaer made 10 changes for that match, bringing in the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Harry Maguire the only player to keep his place from the side that had played in the league.

One player that will not be involved is Andreas Pereira, who is close to joining Lazio on loan for the rest of the season. Phil Jones is the only player currently sidelined for United.

Live EFL Cup Wednesday 30th September 7:30pm

Stat of the match: Brighton have lost their last five League Cup meetings with Premier League opponents, since beating Sunderland 1-0 in August 2011.

Burnley are still without Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson but James Tarkowski has returned to training.

Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez are not expected to be risked but are closing in on a return. Ashley Barnes could feature in some capacity after stepping up his fitness with the U23s side.

Man City remain without a recognised senior centre forward, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero among the players sidelined, meaning Liam Delap is likely to lead the line at Turf Moor.

Fellow youngsters Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adrian Bernabe, Tommy Doyle and Zack Steffen are all pushing for starts having impressed last week against Bournemouth.

Aymeric Laporte is set for his first appearance of the season having so far been held back following a positive coronavirus test but Ilkay Gundogan is still in isolation. John Stones is doubtful due to a lack of fitness while Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are also out.

Stat of the match: Burnley and Manchester City have only met in the League Cup once before, with City winning 6-0 across two legs in the first round in 1999-2000.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rest several players for his side's home Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

Ancelotti, who has revealed no new injury problems after Saturday's win at Crystal Palace, made six changes for his side's victory at Fleetwood in the previous round.

Winger Theo Walcott is hoping to return to the squad after missing out altogether at the weekend and midfielder Fabian Delph could start as he continues his comeback from a succession of muscle injuries.

Central defenders Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) remain unavailable.

West Ham will be without Ryan Fredericks for Wednesday's clash at Goodison Park after he sustained a hamstring injury in last weekend's win over Wolves.

The right-back was forced off towards the end of Sunday's 4-0 victory and the club confirmed on Monday he has a low-grade muscle issue.

Defender Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen both remain absent after they tested positive for coronavirus last week along with manager David Moyes.

All three are in self-isolation, but Hammers boss Moyes will still pick the team and take charge remotely, with back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph set to be one of several changes to the XI which started against Wolves.

Stat of the match: Everton have won both of their previous League Cup ties with West Ham, winning in the fourth round after a replay in 1983-84, and a quarter-final tie in 2007-08.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Brentford have seen off Premier League opponents in rounds two and three so far - the Bees had only progressed from two of their previous 22 League Cup ties against top-flight opposition before this season.

Team news to follow...

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be made following the conclusion of this match, live on Sky Sports.

Stat of the match: This match will be the 16th time Liverpool and Arsenal have met in the League Cup, making it the most played fixture in the history of the competition.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Stoke are unbeaten in their last seven away matches against Aston Villa in all competitions (W3 D4), all in league competition between 2011 and 2018.

New incentive - Europa Conference League

This season's tournament winners will enter a new European competition - the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

UEFA's third-tier tournament starts next season, with the Carabao Cup winners to enter at the play-off stage. Matches will be played on Thursdays.

If the Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europe through their Premier League position instead, then the sixth-placed team in the Premier League - or seventh place if the FA Cup is also won by a top-six team - will go into the UECL play-offs.

There will still be at four English teams in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

Clubs that lose in the play-off round of the Europa League will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage, while clubs who finish third in their Europa League group would also see their European adventure extended; they would drop to the UECL in the knockout stage.