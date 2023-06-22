Carabao Cup first-round draw: Wrexham face Wigan | Leicester travel to Burton | QPR host Norwich

Wrexham will take part in the League Cup for the first time since the 2007/08 season following their promotion to League Two; National League champions host Wigan; elsewhere, Leeds United host Shrewsbury and Leicester travel to Burton; Queens Park Rangers host Championship rivals Norwich
Thursday 22 June 2023 15:33, UK
Wrexham will face Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The National League champions will take part in the League Cup for the first time since the 2007/08 season following their promotion to League Two.
Leeds United host Shrewsbury, Leicester travel to Burton, Sheffield Wednesday take on Stockport and Salford head to Preston in the pick of the draws in the Northern Section.
In the South Section, Queens Park Rangers host Championship rivals Norwich and Southampton travel to Gillingham.
Ties are scheduled to take place week commencing August 7.
Northern Section
Notts County vs Lincoln City
Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow AFC
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town
Preston North End vs Salford City
Rotherham United vs Morecambe
Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United
Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Accrington Stanley vs Bradford City
Derby County vs Blackpool
Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall
Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic
Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra
Southern Section
Plymouth vs Leyton Orient
Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth
Swansea vs Northampton Town
Exeter City vs Crawley Town
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
Newport County vs Charlton
Stevenage vs Watford
Cheltenham vs Birmingham City
Sutton vs Cambridge Utd
MK Dons vs Wycombe
Millwall vs Reading
AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
Bristol City vs Oxford Utd
Gillingham vs Southampton
QPR vs Norwich City
Peterborough vs Swindon Town
Cardiff City vs Colchester