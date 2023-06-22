Carabao Cup first-round draw: Wrexham face Wigan | Leicester travel to Burton | QPR host Norwich

Wrexham will face Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The National League champions will take part in the League Cup for the first time since the 2007/08 season following their promotion to League Two.

Leeds United host Shrewsbury, Leicester travel to Burton, Sheffield Wednesday take on Stockport and Salford head to Preston in the pick of the draws in the Northern Section.

In the South Section, Queens Park Rangers host Championship rivals Norwich and Southampton travel to Gillingham.

Ties are scheduled to take place week commencing August 7.

Carabao Cup first-round draw in full

Northern Section

Notts County vs Lincoln City

Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow AFC

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town

Preston North End vs Salford City

Rotherham United vs Morecambe

Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United

Burton Albion vs Leicester City

Accrington Stanley vs Bradford City

Derby County vs Blackpool

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic

Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra

Southern Section

Plymouth vs Leyton Orient

Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth

Swansea vs Northampton Town

Exeter City vs Crawley Town

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Newport County vs Charlton

Stevenage vs Watford

Cheltenham vs Birmingham City

Sutton vs Cambridge Utd

MK Dons vs Wycombe

Millwall vs Reading

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City

Bristol City vs Oxford Utd

Gillingham vs Southampton

QPR vs Norwich City

Peterborough vs Swindon Town

Cardiff City vs Colchester