Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists Carabao Cup final revenge not on mind for his side against Manchester United

Eddie Howe denied Newcastle are on a revenge mission against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup as the Magpies boss weighs up his diminishing options for the fourth-round clash at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.15pm).

Newcastle's long wait for a first domestic trophy since 1955 was extended by Erik ten Hag's United, who claimed a 2-0 victory in last season's final between the teams at Wembley in February.

United have been in patchy form this season and come into Tuesday's encounter at Old Trafford reeling from being outclassed in the Manchester derby at the weekend as City walked away with a 3-0 win.

But Howe anticipates Premier League form can be parked to one side for now, with both sides set to ring the changes, and he was adamant vengeance for eight months ago is not a motivation ahead of the trip.

He said: "That's not our emotion as I sit here now. Our emotion is just to try to prepare and win the game. One win and we're into the quarter-finals of the competition. We loved our run in it last year.

"Manchester United are a top team with top players. One of the key tests of any team is how you respond to setbacks. That's always what you're looking to do when you're in the manager's position.

"They've got some very good results lately and have won some games late. Whenever you play Manchester City, as we know they're very, very difficult games.

"When you go into a cup tie, to a degree you leave that form behind. This is a one-off game and I'm sure both teams will be motivated to try and win."

Is it a good time to play Man Utd? Newcastle boss Eddie Howe:



"I'm probably better off telling you that after the game.



"Man Utd are a top team with top players, they will possibly rotate their squad, but I think one of the key tests of any team is how you respond to setbacks.



"We had one of those against Borussia Dortmund, and had a good response against Wolves."

Injury problems rack up for Howe: 'You have to roll with the punches'

Eddie Howe's press conference ahead of the trip to Old Trafford was dominated by injury updates.

Injuries to several first-team players - including Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy - have been exacerbated by Sandro Tonali being handed a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Newcastle's growing injury list... Alexander Isak (groin)

Sven Botman (knee)

Sandro Tonali (suspended)

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Elliot Anderson (back)

Javier Manquillo (groin)

Joe Willock has made a couple of substitute appearances since a long injury lay-off while Callum Wilson and Joelinton have shrugged off issues of their own, but Howe is wary of overburdening some players.

Howe admitted he is uncharted territory as the Champions League has increased Newcastle's workload - they play Borussia Dortmund next week after welcoming Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It shows how football can change very quickly. You can have a game where you lose one or two players and suddenly the outlook and dynamic of the squad changes," he said. "But you just have to roll with the punches, absorb the hits and that's what we're going to try to do.

"It's not ideal for us, especially with the season to last year - it's a totally different feel - where we maybe could have absorbed those hits a bit easier with the week-to-week games.

'League Cup a top priority but we'll have to use our squad' Newcastle boss Eddie Howe:



"It features right at the top because it's our next game.



"Our intention whenever we make a game plan is to win, no different for this match.



"Yes we are going to have to utilise our squad, we have games against Arsenal and Dortmund coming up, to not use our squad would be foolish, but that does not mean we do not back our squad to go to Old Trafford and try to win the game."

"We're not in that position now so we're going to need everybody in the squad to step up. The key message is everyone has to give a bit more. I said that pre-campaign, everyone has a role to play."

"To not use our squad [on Tuesday] would be really foolish," he added.

"[Last season] whet the appetite for us, we want this on a more regular basis, we're determined to get back there. That's the challenge for us - can we? Tomorrow will dictate what we do in this competition.

"It's going to be a bit of a juggling act for us, but we do have the players that can be flexible and can play different positions. It's one of the strengths of our squad."

Gordon to start up front?

Image: Anthony Gordon could start up front against Man Utd

Anthony Gordon could be up front in place of Wilson while Lewis Hall may start, having struggled for minutes since moving to Tyneside, initially on loan with an obligation to buy from Chelsea.

Howe added: "He has a big role. He's a talented player, he can play various positions for us which in our current position we're going to need. The best is yet to come, without a doubt.

"He's been training well and adapting to quite a big change in his life so for such a young player to move from London and settle in here, I think he's done it well."

Analysis from Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"It hurts bad, and the motivation now is to get back here and win them the trophy they deserve." Eddie Howe struck a determined tone after Newcastle's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley in March.

It will be interesting to see if that enthusiasm for the competition still remains this week - because if it does, Newcastle could take a measure of revenge and pile more pressure on Erik ten Hag's now struggling side.

Man Utd are reeling after their Manchester derby loss on Sunday. Their hopes of building on the progress of last year have been dented by a worrying start to this campaign. Another humbling at Old Trafford would have alarm bells well and truly ringing. Newcastle have had some setbacks themselves this season but 18 goals in their last five Premier League games is an example of their threat.

But the question is whether the priorities for Newcastle and Howe have moved on since that painful afternoon in rain-soaked north London. Newcastle host Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League, with another top-five finish an ambition, and then go to Borussia Dortmund for a pivotal Champions League game next Wednesday.

With Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes injured, and Sandro Tonali suspended, there is a selection balance to be struck. Could Callum Wilson - after scoring twice at the weekend draw with Wolves - start all three of those games? His minutes will surely need to be managed. Similarly this may be the chance to give the likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn a breather.

That need for rotation from the visitors could just spare Man Utd further punishment.

Man Utd vs Newcastle is live on Sky Sports on Wednesday

