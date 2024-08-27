Carabao Cup second round: Barrow stun Derby on penalties as Sheffield United and Millwall upset

League Two side Barrow ended their 56-year wait for a place in the Carabao Cup third round by beating Championship side Derby 3-2 on penalties after the tie finished 0-0.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman saved from Craig Forsyth after James Collins and Kayden Jackson also failed from the spot for the higher-league visitors.

Both sides struck the woodwork in the second half of normal time. Substitute Jackson hit a post while Barrow replacement Kian Spence curled a right-footed free-kick onto the bar after 86 minutes.

Victory for Stephen Clemence's underdogs avenged a penalty defeat at Pride Park four years ago and took the Bluebirds into the third round for the first time since 1968.

Managerless Blackpool produced a stirring comeback to shock Championship club Blackburn 2-1.

Rovers went ahead in the 21st minute when Arnor Sigurdsson was brought down by Oliver Casey in the area and Makhtar Gueye stepped up to expertly slot home the penalty, but the League One visitors equalised in the second half when Jake Beesley tapped in from close range.

And Blackpool sent their fans into raptures five minutes later when Hayden Coulson robbed Joe Rankin-Costello and surged forward to slam past goalkeeper Aynsley Pears from 15 yards.

Stoke's youngest-ever team enjoyed a dream night as they won 5-0 at last year's semi-finalists Middlesbrough.

Steven Schumacher named two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds in his starting XI and Stoke's youngsters rose to the occasion, scoring four of their goals in 12 second-half minutes.

Emre Tezgel set the visitors on their way after 14 minutes before Ryan Mmaee began the second-half rout in the 57th minute, doubling their lead. Lewis Koumas grabbed the third before Million Manhoef stepped off the bench and scored twice in seven minutes.

Dan Agyei's well-taken goal sent Leyton Orient into the third round as the League One side upset Millwall of the Championship.

Agyei sent the away end into raptures by putting Orient ahead after 14 minutes when he finished clinically into the bottom corner after beating Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson.

A second-half goal from Max Watters proved enough for Barnsley to upset the Championship's Sheffield United 1-0.

Watters made the decisive breakthrough for the League One side in the 53rd minute at Oakwell, getting on the end of a move involving Barry Cotter and Adam Phillips.

League Two Walsall pulled off a cup upset over League One high-flyers Huddersfield by coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against 10 players.

Josh Koroma put the visitors ahead with a low shot to the bottom corner in the 16th minute but centre-back Matty Pearson was sent off three minutes before the break for a last-player foul on Jack Earing just outside the box.

Walsall were awarded a penalty for Jaheim Headley's blatant push on Ronan Maher on 50 minutes, but Chris Maxwell went the right way to deny Nathan Lowe - and just minutes later defender Josh Ruffels headed home to double Huddersfield's lead.

However, Lowe made up for his poor penalty by firing sharply into the bottom corner to pull one back and then the striker equalised off Josh Gordon's flick-on, reacting quickly to reach the loose ball and blast past Maxwell.

Walsall completed their comeback on 77 minutes, with Huddersfield substitute Michal Helik unfortunate to deflect into his own goal trying to cut out Liam Gordon's cross.

Ryan Graydon scored a double as League Two Fleetwood dumped out higher-league Rotherham with a fine comeback 2-1 victory.

The Cod Army turned the tables on their League One opponents, who went ahead inside the first two minutes thanks to Jamie McCart's opener at Highbury.

The hosts levelled through Graydon's calmly-taken 16th-minute effort and the 25-year-old Irishman doubled his and Town's tally as he curled a strike beyond Dawson in the 27th minute.

Watford marched into the third round as manager Tom Cleverley triumphed 2-0 over his old Manchester United team-mate and Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney.

A goal in each half from Hornets striker Mileta Rajovic was enough to see off Argyle, although substitute Ryan Hardie hit the post for Rooney's men late on.

QPR beat Championship rivals Luton 4-1 on penalties as Kenneth Paal dispatched the winner as Rangers won the shoot-out by converting all of their spot-kicks.

The game ended level at 1-1 after summer signing Hevertton Santos, making his full debut for QPR, put them ahead after 11 minutes but Luton equalised five minutes later with a thumping volley from Zack Nelson - the 19-year-old's first senior goal.

Sheffield Wednesday survived a scare against Grimsby to run out comfortable 5-1 winners at Blundell Park.

Cameron McJannet put Grimsby in front with a header to give the hosts a half-time lead but quickfire goals from Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe turned the tide within the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

A late double from Callum Paterson extended the visitors' lead further before Pol Valentin added the gloss late on.

Milutin Osmajic pressed his claim for a Championship recall as he scored a hat-trick along with two assists as Preston claimed a 5-0 at League Two side Harrogate.

Sam Greenwood got the ball rolling with a first-half double and then Osmajic made it 3-0 when he slammed the ball into the roof of the net, getting his second in stoppage time by bundling in at the far post from Brad Potts' left-wing cross.

The 25-year-old Montenegro forward went on to rattle an upright and Andrew Hughes also tested the home crossbar before Osmajic burst through the right channel and shot across goal into the bottom corner to claim the match ball late on.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored his first goal for Coventry as they beat Oxford 1-0 to book their place in the next round

The summer signing from West Brom saw his deflected effort loop over helpless goalkeeper Matt Ingram to secure the Sky Blues' place in the third round for the first time in 12 years.

Bolton fired themselves into the third round for the first time since 2017 with a 2-0 victory at Shrewsbury.

Second-half goals from Jordi Osei-Tutu, his first for the club, and Dion Charles did the damage as the Trotters secured safe passage into the next stage.