Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea: Alexander Isak strikes as Toon keep trophy dream alive in Carabao Cup

Newcastle kept their dream of ending their long wait for a trophy alive as they beat Chelsea 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Alexandar Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal within three first-half minutes did the damage in the last-16 tie at St James' Park.

Newcastle were beaten in the final of this competition in 2023, but now their hope of a first trophy since 1969 is one step closer. They host Brentford in the quarter-finals, with the ties to be played in week commencing Monday December 16.

On the draw, Eddie Howe said: "Copy and paste in terms of what I say each time. I wanted a home draw because this place is an amazing venue to play in and that was shown again tonight. Sold out, great atmosphere, good performance and I hope everyone feels a bit better about themselves now."

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw Tottenham vs Man Utd



Arsenal vs Crystal Palace



Newcastle vs Brentford



Southampton vs Liverpool



Ties to be played week commencing December 16

For Chelsea - who made 11 changes again for a cup competition after they had beaten Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend - it is the first major setback of the season under Enzo Maresca.

Newcastle start fast to power past Blues

Image: Isak celebrates his goal

Chelsea were very much the architects of their own downfall in the first half as they fell two goals behind, constantly falling victim to Newcastle's press, losing the ball deep in their own territory and allowing the Magpies to capitalise.

The opener was scored by Isak, as Joelinton hounded down possession before Sandro Tonali picked out the striker to finish. The second a Disasi own goal as he sliced an attempted clearance into his own net after Willock had flicked on.

Maresca was a little slow to react to try and get his side back into the game. Noni Madueke came on after the hour, but he was not in a rush otherwise to dip onto his bench.

Joao Felix should have got Chelsea back into the game on 75 minutes, as he raced in behind onto a long ball, but then dinked just wide of Nick Pope's post.

Tonali tonic boosts Newcastle on big night for Howe

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Just a few days ago, with Newcastle trailing Chelsea in the Premier League, the travelling Toon Army voiced their disapproval as Tonali was replaced midway through the second half. Eddie Howe defended his decision, but it was not the first time this season he has had his judgment questioned.

Howe has built plenty of credit over the past three years but a run of five games without a victory placed extra significance on the rematch with Chelsea. Newcastle ultimately took advantage of poor defending to gain revenge, but Tonali played a big role in setting the wheels in motion.

With the game goalless, Renato Veiga's strike was brilliantly blocked by the Italian - who then pounced on a poor touch from Veiga to stab a pass through for Isak to tuck home the opener.

Howe could later afford to make a point by replacing his popular midfielder in stoppage time to a standing ovation.

Now just two steps away from another Wembley date, Newcastle sit 12th in the Premier League but, provided Tonali is a permanent feature in midfield, it should not be too long before they start climbing the table.

Chelsea's second string come unstuck

Image: Disasi fouls Newcastle United's Lewis Hall

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam:

It has been pretty smooth sailing for Chelsea's second XI so far, as they have cruised to multiple comfortable wins in the cup competitions they have been fielded in.

But this, a far tougher challenge than they faced in the previous round against Barrow or in any of their Conference League ties, saw them come unstuck.

They looked loose at the back, where Newcastle's high press in the first half caused all sorts of problems, and fairly lacklustre up front, with Christopher Nkunku and Felix failing to fire.

Equally, Maresca seemed relatively unbothered. Cole Palmer was brought and put on the bench, but did not see a minute of action. Only one sub was made at all. He clearly feels there are bigger fish to fry.

Howe: We defended really well

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: "It was a really good performance tonight, especially in the first half. We got our pressing attitude bang on and got a lot of regains high up the pitch, which is where the first goal came from. Delighted with the contribution from the whole squad.

"You always learn from every game and try to put things into practice in the next match. Playing the same opponent yes, but a very different team, I'm sure they also took things from Sunday for tonight.

"I just felt there was a better feel in our out of possession delivery tonight. We were much better on the details and turning the regains into chances going forwards.

"The second half it wasn't an easy game to manage. They were bringing on some good players from the bench to add to the quality they already had on the pitch but I thought we defended really well."

What's next?

Newcastle are back in Premier League action on Saturday at home to Arsenal at 12.30pm. Chelsea head to Manchester United on Super Sunday at 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.