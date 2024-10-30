Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Tottenham host Man Utd while Liverpool go to Southampton

Holders Liverpool go to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Tottenham face Manchester United, Arsenal take on Crystal Palace and Newcastle host Brentford; ties to be played week of December 16 and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 30 October 2024 22:57, UK
Tottenham's reward for beating Manchester City is a quarter-final tie with Manchester United, while holders Liverpool go to Southampton.
Spurs upset Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night and will now take on Manchester United, who thrashed Leicester City 5-2.
Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was in the dugout at Old Trafford for that win but Ruben Amorim could well be in charge by the time the quarter-final ties are played in the week commencing December 16.
Arsenal beat Preston 3-0 in their fourth-round tie to set up a last-eight date with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, while Newcastle knocked out last season's runners-up Chelsea at St James' Park and will be at home again when they play Brentford for a spot in the semis.
The fixtures will be played in the week commencing December 16 and you can watch every single game live on Sky Sports.
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Brentford
Southampton vs Liverpool
Semi-final: w/c January 6 2025 (first leg) and w/c February 3 2025 (second leg)
Final: Sunday March 16 2025