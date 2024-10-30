 Skip to content

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Tottenham host Man Utd while Liverpool go to Southampton

Holders Liverpool go to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Tottenham face Manchester United, Arsenal take on Crystal Palace and Newcastle host Brentford; ties to be played week of December 16 and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 30 October 2024 22:57, UK

Tottenham's Timo Werner celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Man City (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Image: Tottenham's Timo Werner celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Man City

Tottenham's reward for beating Manchester City is a quarter-final tie with Manchester United, while holders Liverpool go to Southampton.

Spurs upset Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night and will now take on Manchester United, who thrashed Leicester City 5-2.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was in the dugout at Old Trafford for that win but Ruben Amorim could well be in charge by the time the quarter-final ties are played in the week commencing December 16.

Arsenal beat Preston 3-0 in their fourth-round tie to set up a last-eight date with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, while Newcastle knocked out last season's runners-up Chelsea at St James' Park and will be at home again when they play Brentford for a spot in the semis.

The fixtures will be played in the week commencing December 16 and you can watch every single game live on Sky Sports.

Quarter-final draw in full

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

Free match highlights from 'Wicked Wednesday'

Watch highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Watch highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Preston North End and Arsenal.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Preston North End and Arsenal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Leicester City.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between Brighton and Liverpool.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between Brighton and Liverpool.

Key dates for rest of the competition

Semi-final: w/c January 6 2025 (first leg) and w/c February 3 2025 (second leg)

Final: Sunday March 16 2025

