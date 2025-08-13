Carabao Cup second-round draw: Man Utd visit League Two Grimsby Town plus Bournemouth-Brentford and Wolves-West Ham all-Premier League ties

Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, plus there are two all-Premier League ties.

Bournemouth will host Brentford while Wolves will play West Ham when the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition enter the Carabao Cup in the second round.

Promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield.

League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.



The EFL confirmed Premier League teams that had qualified for Europe last season would receive an automatic bye into round three.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are the nine top-flight clubs who have automatically progressed.

Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played during the week commencing August 25.

Carabao Cup second round in full:

Grimsby vs Man Utd

Fulham vs Bristol City

Norwich vs Southampton

Oxford United vs Brighton

Reading vs AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Millwall vs Coventry

Wolves vs West Ham

Swansea vs Plymouth

Bromley vs Wycombe

Cardiff vs Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge Utd vs Charlton

Tranmere or Burton* vs Lincoln

Accrington vs Doncaster

Wigan vs Stockport

Stoke vs Bradford

Burnley vs Derby

Sunderland vs Huddersfield or Leicester

Birmingham or Sheffield Utd vs Port Vale

Preston vs Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood vs Rotherham

Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds

Everton vs Mansfield

*Tranmere vs Burton was postponed and will be played on Tuesday, August 19.