AEK Athens and Ajax charged by UEFA after violent confrontations

0:42 Social media video shows home fans throwing a petrol bomb at visiting Ajax supporters during clashes ahead of the Champions League match with AEK Athens at the Olympic stadium. Social media video shows home fans throwing a petrol bomb at visiting Ajax supporters during clashes ahead of the Champions League match with AEK Athens at the Olympic stadium.

AEK Athens and Ajax have both been charged by UEFA after violent confrontations involving their supporters on Tuesday night.

Six Ajax fans and three police officers were hospitalised after the clashes at the Olympic Stadium in the Greek capital.

Greek riot police intervened at the beginning of the match following clashes between the Ajax and AEK fans.

Police were seen hitting fans of the Dutch side, leaving some of them injured. AEK fans were also seen throwing flares into the stands housing the Ajax fans.

Bleeding Ajax fans react after clashes with Greek riot police

In the second half, firecrackers were set off, with players from both sides pictured rubbing their eyes as the smoke drifted across the pitch.

AEK Athens have now been charged with a number of offences by UEFA, including throwing objects, setting off fireworks, field invasion by supporters, crowd disturbances, insufficient organisation, having an illicit banner and blocking stairways.

Ajax have been charged with throwing objects and setting fireworks.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on December 13.

Ajax's fans clash with Greek riot police prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League football match against AEK Athens

Earlier in the day, police had clashed with Greek fans in Athens. Supporters of rival Greek clubs were involved in violence in the city, while youths throwing petrol bombs caused traffic to be blocked.

Ajax won the match 2-0 to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

AEK already face a UEFA punishment for raising ticket prices for Bayern Munich fans for a Champions League game in October.