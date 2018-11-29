Champions League round-up: Napoli win to stay top of Group C

Dries Mertens scored twice for Napoli on Wednesday

Napoli maintained their one-point advantage at the top of Group C with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Marek Hamsik opened the scoring for Napoli on 11 minutes before Dries Mertens scored twice to secure victory. El-Fardou Nabouhane struck in the second half for Red Star Belgrade, who remain bottom.

Liverpool must beat Napoli 1-0 or by a two-goal margin to advance following a 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

Juan Bernat and Neymar gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 lead after 37 minutes before James Milner pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Liverpool suffered a third successive away defeat in the competition this season.

Lionel Messi scored a record 106th Champions League goal for a single club as Barcelona beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 to confirm top spot in Group B.

Messi struck a stunning opener in the 61st minute just when frustration seemed to be building for Ernesto Valverde's team.

Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's opener in the Champions League

Nine minutes later the Argentine made another crucial intervention as his clever free-kick was converted by Gerard Pique to double Barcelona's lead.

Luuk de Jong grabbed a late goal for PSV Eindhoven with eight minutes remaining but they remain bottom after securing just a single point from their opening five games.

Tottenham kept their qualification hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Inter Milan at Wembley.

Harry Winks struck the frame of the goal as Tottenham pushed for the win they needed and substitute Christian Eriksen duly provided it when he fired home from close range in the 80th minute.

The result means Tottenham need to match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven in the final group game - when they travel to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona - or face demotion to the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid qualified for the knockout stages and remain top of Group A after beating already-eliminated Monaco 2-0.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring against Monaco

Early strikes from Koke and Antoine Griezmann put Atletico Madrid in control and they eased to victory despite the late dismissal of Stefan Savic for a second yellow card. Radamel Falcao fired the resulting penalty wide to increase the pressure on manager Thierry Henry.

Borussia Dortmund also progressed after securing the 0-0 draw they required at home to Club Brugge.

Porto secured top spot in Group D with a 3-1 win over Schalke, who also qualified following Lokomotiv Moscow's 2-0 win over Galatasaray.

Eder Militao and Jesus Corona scored early in the second half to give Porto a 2-0 lead and after Nabil Bentaleb reduced the deficit, Moussa Marega completed the scoring in stoppage time.

An own goal from Ryan Donk and a second-half strike from Vladislav Ignatyev gave Lokomotiv Moscow their first win in the group and ended Galatasaray's hopes of progression.