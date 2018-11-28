Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco: Diego Simeone's side reach Champions League last 16

Koke celebrates his early goal with Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Thierry Henry's Monaco.

Atletico took the lead after just two minutes as a Koke (2) effort from outside the box took a heavy deflection off Jemerson. Diego Simeone's side doubled their lead when Angel Correa squared for Antoine Griezmann (24) who slotted home from six yards.

Monaco improved in the second half especially after the introduction of Radamel Falcao, who almost scored with his first touch against his former club.

Player ratings Atletico Madrid: Oblak (6), Arias (7), Savic (7), Hernandez (7), Luis (7), Lemar (6), Rodrigo (6), Partey (6), Koke (7), Correa (8), Griezmann (7),



Subs: , Vitolo (5), Kalinic (6), Saul (6)



Monaco: Benaglio (7), Biancone (6), Badiashile (6), Jemerson (4), Raggi (5), Grandsir (6), Massengo (6), Tielemans (6), Chadli (5), Golovin (5), Sylla (4)



Subs: Falcao(5), Diop (6), Thuram-Ulien (6)



Man of the match: Angel Correa

Falcao later had a golden opportunity to pull one back after the referee awarded Monaco a penalty following a handball by Stefan Savic. Savic was shown a second yellow, but Falcao shot wide to the dismay of his manager.

Defeat means that Monaco will now finish bottom of group A, missing out on a Europa League spot. Atletico must hope Borussia Dortmund fail to win one of their remaining games in order for them to finish top of the group, while winning their final game against Club Brugge too.

Monaco got off to a nightmare start as a Koke effort from 25 yards found the net thanks to a large deflection off the back of Jemerson that left Diego Benaglio no chance.

Thierry Henry shouts from the sidelines during the match against Atletico Madrid

Team news Atletico were without the injured Diego Costa, as well as Uruguayan pair Diego Godin and Raul Giminez. Thierry Henry fielded a young Monaco side in their fight for a Europa League spot, with Radamel Falcao starting on the bench.

Atletico were at their imperious best as they toyed with an inexperienced Monaco side for most of the first half. Savic conducted the Atletico orchestra from midfield, with Koke and Correa tormenting Monaco's full-backs.

They were rewarded for their dominance when Correa found space down the left-hand side after a Jemerson slip. Correa found Griezmann in space six yards out and the Frenchman duly dispatched the hosts' second.

Radamel Falcao missed a penalty against his former club

The early introduction of Falcao, who immediately registered Monaco's first shot on target after a smart touch inside the box, roused both sets of fans, with Atletico supporters fondly remembering his time at the club.

He was presented with a glorious opportunity to notch against Atletico and bring Monaco back into the game when the referee awarded a penalty after a handball by Savic. Savic was given his marching orders with a second yellow, but Falcao sent his penalty wide.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid travel to Girona on Sunday, while their final group stage clash is against Club Brugge.

Monaco host third-placed Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1, and their final Champions League group sees a visit from Borussia Dortmund.