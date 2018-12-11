Champions League: Borussia Dortmund and Porto top groups

Raphael Guerreiro celebrates scoring for Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro scored a goal in each half as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund pinched top spot in Champions League Group A with a 2-0 win in Monaco.

Atletico Madrid's goalless draw at Club Brugge left them level on 13 points with Dortmund, who took first place by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

With their respective Group D fates already settled, winners Porto and already-eliminated Galatasaray played out a five-goal thriller in Istanbul.

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham

Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

When is the draw for the last 16?

An early strike from Felipe and a penalty from Moussa Marega looked like sealing a comfortable win for the visitors until Sofiane Feghouli reduced the deficit with another spot-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Sergio Oliveira restored Porto's two-goal advantage 12 minutes in the second half but the Portuguese side endured some nervous late moments after Eren Derdiyok pulled one back with 25 minutes to go.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Already assured of going through in second place, Schalke left it late to beat bottom club Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 with a Alessandro Schopf effort in the last minute.

Paris Saint-Germain made sure of top spot in Group C ahead of Liverpool as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Red Star Belgrade, Edinson Cavani and Neymar silencing a boisterous home crowd with two early goals.

Neymar celebrates scoring against Red Star Belgrade

Marko Gobeljic briefly reduced the deficit for the hosts but further goals from Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe ensured the French champions went through in emphatic fashion.

There was similar drama in Group B where Lucas Moura's 85th-minute goal for Tottenham earned them a 1-1 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp and sent them through at Inter Milan's expense.

Inter started their game against PSV Eindhoven knowing they would go through if they bettered Spurs' result, but they were sluggish at the start and fell behind to Hirving Lozano's early strike.

Mauro Icardi cancelled out Lozano's effort midway through the second period but Spurs' late goal saw them advance.