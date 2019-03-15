Premier League 'big six' fixtures compared after Champions League and Europa League draws

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal learned their European quarter-final fates on Friday, but how do their fixture schedules compare?

We take a look at each side's run-in as they prepare to juggle their Champions League and Europa League commitments with the Premier League title race and the battle for the top four.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp's side were handed the kindest possible Champions League draw as they were pitted against Portuguese outsiders Porto.

Liverpool do, however, face a tricky Premier League fixture in between those two meetings, with Chelsea visiting Anfield on April 14. Then, a few days after the second leg in Portugal, they travel to Wales to face Cardiff.

Will Liverpool be able to manage their fixture workload?

TOTTENHAM

Spurs have been handed a daunting Champions League quarter-final draw against City, meaning Mauricio Pochettino's side now face the prospect of playing the champions three times in just 10 or 11 days.

Tottenham and Manchester City will become familiar foes

MANCHESTER CITY

In between their three fixtures with Tottenham, City will have to navigate a potentially tricky trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Their fixture list does not become any easier after that, either, with an away game against United coming just four days after their final meeting with Spurs.

They also have FA Cup commitments to contend with.

Manchester City will face Tottenham three times in the space of 11 days

MANCHESTER UNITED

Having guided United past Paris Saint-Germain in stunning fashion, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must now mastermind a quarter-final win over Barcelona, meaning a return to the Nou Camp 20 years after his Champions League final winner there against Bayern Munich.

United have a Premier League meeting with West Ham at Old Trafford in between those two games, with away trips to Wolves and Everton coming either side of them.

Like City, they are still in the FA Cup, too.

Manchester United face West Ham in between their Barcelona games

CHELSEA

Maurizio Sarri will have no complaints about Chelsea's Europa League draw, with the Blues to face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals.

They do, however, have a trip to Anfield in the Premier League in between the two legs, while Sarri's side still have to contend with tricky away trips to Manchester United and Leicester too.

Chelsea have been drawn against Slavia Prague

ARSENAL

Arsenal were handed a difficult Europa League draw against Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli. It leaves them with three away games - against Everton, Watford and the Italian giants - in the space of just 11 days.

In the Premier League, Arseanl's top-four hopes should be boosted by the fact that they have a relatively kind run-in - with no remaining fixtures against their 'big six' rivals.