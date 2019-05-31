Six arrests made by Madrid Police over fake Champions League products

The Champions League final is being staged at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Six people have been arrested and more than 2,000 fake Champions League products have been confiscated by Madrid Police.

The arrests carried out were made as a result of a joint intervention with Liverpool and Tottenham, according to Madrid Police.

On Thursday, Spanish National Police said that three men had been arrested for selling fake match tickets for the Champions League final in the vicinity of the Metropolitano Stadium.

In that instance, 21 fake tickets and £2,809 was seized with the police warning fans to only buy tickets from authorised sales outlets.

Both clubs have been given just under 17,000 tickets each for fans, but many more have made the journey to Madrid with Friday set to be the busiest day ever for UK airspace, with 9,000 flights taking off.

1:07 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's Champions League record Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's Champions League record

In a statement, European football's governing body said: "UEFA has warned fans of the high number of fake tickets being sold on the black market in advance of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.

"UEFA has reminded supporters that no tickets for individual fans are being distributed via agencies or brokers and encouraged fans not to be duped by touts who demand exorbitant prices, despite often not being in possession of the tickets they claim to have for sale.

"It is believed that there is a high number of fake tickets in circulation and arrests have already been made in a clampdown on bogus tickets. Holders of forged tickets will not be allowed into the stadium."