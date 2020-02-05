Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham name knock-out squads

Clubs have been submitting their squads for the knock-out stages of the Champions League

While there are few other changes from the original list submitted back in September, January signings Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes replace the outgoing Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose who moved to Inter Milan and Newcastle respectively.

However, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has opted to include five keepers with Michel Vorm added alongside youngster Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin.

Clubs have to submit a maximum of 25 players, two of whom must be goalkeepers with a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for 'locally trained players'.

If a club has fewer than eight of these players in their squad, then the maximum number of players on their list is reduced accordingly.

Players born on, or after, January 1, 1998 and have been eligible to play for the club for two years since their 15th birthday do not need to be registered in this list and are instead placed on 'List B'.

Each club can name an unlimited number of players on 'List B' throughout the campaign though the list has to be submitted by 10pm the day before a game.

There are few changes in Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool's squad with the full details of each submitted squad below.

Mason Mount is classed as a young homegrown player in Chelsea's Champions League lists

Chelsea

Jamie Cumming, Nicolas Tie, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi included on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Willian, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

Liverpool

Will Liverpool be able to retain the Champions League this season?

Sepp van den Berg replaced by January signing Takumi Minamino.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adam Lewis, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones, Rhian Brewster, Herbie Kane on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Andy Lonergan, Adrian

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Manchester City

Phil Foden is classed as a young homegrown player in Manchester City's Champions League lists

Youngsters Phil Foden, Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis included on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Bernardo, David Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero

Tottenham

Seventeen-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott has been included in Tottenham's Champions League squad

Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Timothy Eyoma, Oliver Skipp, Alfie Whiteman, Jamie Bowden, Harvey White, Troy Parrott and Brandon Austin included 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Son Heung-min, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes

Forwards: Harry Kane