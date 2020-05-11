Champions League News

UEFA warns it will not amend Champions League qualification process

Last Updated: 11/05/20 10:16pm

UEFA has insisted it is not thinking about amending any qualification for the Champions League.

Europe's football governing body says it is monitoring the situation, with the coronavirus pandemic having stopped football across the world.

"UEFA has never considered depriving domestic champions of their genuine right to try to achieve qualification through on-pitch performance for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage," a statement read.

"UEFA wishes to clarify that it is currently simply monitoring the evolution of the situation and any potential impact on the format of qualifying rounds for next year's club competitions.

"To date, no specific options have been developed for the format of qualification for European club competitions."

The first qualifying match of next season's Champions League was scheduled for June 23 but will be pushed back until after August 29 when UEFA plans for this year's final to take place in Istanbul.

The 2020/21 domestic season will be expected to finish in the middle of May as normal next year with the 2020 European Championship beginning on June 11, 2021.

