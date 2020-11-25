Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid: Eden Hazard scores first Champions League goal for Los Blancos as Arturo Vidal sees red

Real Madrid revived their Champions League campaign after beating Inter Milan 2-0, a result that leaves the Serie A side a mountain to climb in Group B.

Eden Hazard scored his first Champions League goal for Real when firing home from the penalty spot (7) after Nacho was fouled by Nicolo Barella.

Inter, having taken just two points from their first three matches, knew only a win would do but their task became much tougher when Arturo Vidal was dismissed for two quickfire yellow cards by referee Anthony Taylor - both were for dissent after failing to be awarded a penalty (33).

Rodrygo (59) wrapped up the points with his first touch from off the bench, coolly slotting home at the back post following a Lucas Vazquez cross.

After taking just one point from their first two games, a failure to qualify from the group stages for the first time in 24 years looked a distinct possibility for Real but back-to-back wins over Inter have settled those nerves.

Image: Anthony Taylor dismisses Arturo Vidal for dissent

How Real got back on track in Group B

Real were in no mood to give Antonio Conte's team an inch, dominating the ball from the first kick as the hosts failed to get any service into Romelu Lukaku.

Real, without Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, were gifted an early lead when Nicola Barella clipped Nacho's heels as he was about to shoot and Hazard comfortably converted the penalty. It was Hazard's first goal in the Champions League for three years.

Player ratings Inter Milan: Handanovic (6), Bastoni (6), Skriniar (6), De Vrij (6), Hakimi (6), Barella (5), Gagliardini (6), Vidal (3), Young (6), Lukaku (6), Lautaro (6)



Subs used: Sanchez (6), Sensi (6), Perisic (6), Eriksen (6), D'Ambrosio (6)



Real Madrid: Courtois (7), Carvajal (7), Varane (7), Nacho (7), Mendy (7), Modric (7), Kroos (7), Ødegaard (6), Lucas Vázquez (7), Mariano (7), Hazard (7)



Subs used: Casemiro (6), Rodrygo (7)



Man of the match: Eden Hazard

Vazquez hit the post for Real shortly afterwards before Inter began to fight their way back into the game only for Vidal to get himself needlessly dismissed.

The Chilean went down under a challenge from two players and was livid when the referee waved away his penalty appeal, refusing to even look at the pitchside monitor. Vidal was booked for dissent, continued arguing, was booked again and sent off in no-nonsense fashion by Taylor.

Inter had another penalty waved away when Roberto Gagliardini went down early in the second half before Real struck again.

Vazquez, given too much space, clipped the ball back from the by-line and Rodrygo's shot was deflected in off Akram Hakimi.

Real stay second in Group B with seven points from four games, one behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach. Shakhtar Donetsk are third with four and Inter bottom with two, leaving them with only a remote chance of going through.

Image: Star man: Eden Hazard

If referees could be given the outstanding player award, then Antony Taylor would have driven Hazard close for a very brave and authoritative decision to send off Vidal for his outburst. Meanwhile, it was great to watch Hazard play with a zip and guile that hasn't been seen since joining Real Madrid. It wasn't vintage Hazard but his ball carrying skills, added to his clever movement, was a constant nuisance for Inter.

Opta stats