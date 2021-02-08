Champions League: UEFA set to outline new format plans to avert breakaway European Super League threat

UEFA is set to outline proposals to change the format of the Champions League from 2024 in a meeting of its 55 national association members on Tuesday.

The governing body is hoping the new format, which will guarantee clubs more games and revenue, will avert the threat of a breakaway European Super League.

The new format would increase the number of clubs taking part in the competition from 32 to 36 with each team guaranteed at least 10 games against different opponents and the current group stages replaced by a single league based on the so-called "Swiss model".

The total number of games in the competition would increase from 125 to 225.

