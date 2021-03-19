Champions League draw: Liverpool play Real Madrid, Chelsea face Porto, Man City meet Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, a repeat of the 2018 final, with Chelsea facing Porto and Manchester City taking on Borussia Dortmund.

Holders Bayern Munich face last year's losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

The semi-final draw also took place on Friday, with Liverpool and Chelsea set to meet in the last four should both progress, while City could play Bayern or PSG for a place in the final.

Champions League quarter-finals

First legs: April 6/7 | Second legs: April 13/14

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw

First legs: April 27/28 | Second legs: May 4/5

Bayern Munich OR Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City OR Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid OR Liverpool vs Porto OR Chelsea

When and where is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, which was set to host the 2020 showpiece before Covid postponed the tournament. In August it was eventually completed from the quarter-final stage onwards in Lisbon.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium stadium was the stage of Liverpool's infamous 'Miracle of Istanbul' comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

More to follow...