Champions League: UEFA confirms 2021 final will take place in Istanbul despite current lockdown

The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul, Turkey despite current lockdown restrictions, UEFA has confirmed.

Manchester City will face either Premier League rivals Chelsea or 13-time champions Real Madrid on May 29.

It was suggested Wembley could have been a potential destination if there was to be an all-English final but the stadium is already committed to hosting the Championship play-off final on that date.

Sky Sports News can confirm UEFA hopes to secure at least 4,000 tickets for supporters of each of the Champions League finalists.

"The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match," a UEFA statement read.

"UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely.

"Detailed information regarding the capacity for the match, travel and ticketing details will be communicated publicly by the end of the week."

The aim was to fill 50 per cent of the Ataturk Stadium's capacity (75,000) but the current lockdown measures in Turkey mean it could be less.

Talks are ongoing before a UEFA announcement, which is expected on Thursday or Friday.

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final is due to take place on Saturday May 29, the same day as the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Where is the Champions League final?

It will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul after the 2020 final was moved from Turkey to Lisbon, Portugal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0:48 Who would Manchester City fans prefer to face in the final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea?

The stadium last hosted a Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan 3-2 on penalties.

Will Manchester City fans be allowed to attend?

UEFA is hoping to give Manchester City 4,000 tickets for their supporters. Foreign travel from the UK may be allowed from May 17, government guidance is expected in the coming days.