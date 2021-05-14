Champions League final: Q&A for travelling Man City and Chelsea fans

It'll be Porto and not Istanbul for this year's Champions League final. That's after Turkey was put on the UK's red list. The switch to Porto means Chelsea and Manchester City will be able to take 6,000 fans each.

There are still a lot of concerns and questions for travelling fans - here Sky Sports News reporter James Cole clears some of them up...

What's the latest coming out of Portugal regarding travelling fans?

Portugal's government has outlined its plans for British fans travelling to the Champions League final - and it will be very restricted.

Cabinet affairs minister Mariana Vieira da Silva says fans must arrive and return on the same day and remain in a "bubble situation" throughout.

Their plan is for supporters to be Covid-tested before leaving the UK and fly into the country on charter flights.

They will then be taken to two fan zones.

From there, fans will be moved to the stadium - and after the game, taken directly back to the airport.

On arrival in the UK, travelling supporters won't need to quarantine - because Portugal is on the UK green list. But they will need to get another Covid test within two days, in line with foreign travel regulations.

Bearing in mind the game kicks off at 2000 BST, it will be a long day!

How do fans get tickets?

This is still to be confirmed - but given the bubble system being proposed by the Portuguese government, the safest and easiest way would appear to be through the clubs - Manchester City and Chelsea.

Tickets go on sale from May 24 and they will be non-transferable.

We know that 6,000 fans from each club will be able to attend the final.

Manchester City have said they will offer fans a day-trip travel package from Manchester to Porto: "Further information will be provided to supporters as soon as possible."

Can supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City organise the trip themselves and travel separately?

That is now looking unlikely.

We await more information from UEFA and Portugal's government, however Portugal has just extended its national lockdown - or "State of Calamity".

It has been extended until May 30, the day after the final.

Until then, non-residents can only enter Portugal if travel is essential.

What about the fans who hurriedly booked flights to Porto after yesterday's news?

If the Portuguese government aren't allowing non-residents into the country as part of their extended lockdown, then fans should be entitled to a full refund.

Their flight is likely to be cancelled. UK Government advice is don't book any holiday or trip which doesn't include a refund in the event of covid situation changes.

What's the reaction been from the fans so far?

There is a lot of anger from both sets of fans right now at the lack of clarity.

We will seek clarity & will relay any info we receive. — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (@ChelseaSTrust) May 13, 2021

Chelsea Supporters' Trust have described it as a "farce".

