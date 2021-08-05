UEFA charges Sparta Prague following racist abuse in Champions League qualifier against Monaco

Sparta Prague have been charged by UEFA following racist abuse from fans during the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round game against Monaco.

The game, which Monaco won 2-0, was stopped for three minutes and fans warned about behaviour after abuse was aimed at Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni after his opening goal.

Following the incident, the France Under-21 and his team-mates ran over to Monaco manager Niko Kovac and UEFA officials - including English referee Michael Oliver - to complain about alleged racist chanting from the crowd directed towards him.

Tchouameni has since taken to social media to say that he had received death threats for taking a stance against racism but the "hateful messages" will not affect him personally.

OUR TURN TO BE HEARD ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/XxgkpRuBZc — Tchouameni Aurélien (@atchouameni) August 4, 2021

The 21-year-old went on to question the UEFA procedures in place to deal with racist behaviour, asking why players who are racially abused are not involved in deciding the protocols.

He also queried why a game could be stopped to check if a player was offside "by an inch" but the same could not be done for racist chanting from the stands.

"Yesterday, our club cam was on the pitch and caught it all," he added. "It was loud and clear."

Kovac said after the game Monaco were "very sad and disgusted" that abuse of this nature still continues "in the 21st century."

The Czech side have been charged with the following three offences: discriminatory behaviour, provocative offensive messages and throwing of objects.