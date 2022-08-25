Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A.

The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.

Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City, last season's beaten semi-finalists, were drawn against the German club, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

Chelsea will come up against former defender Fikayo Tomori after the 2021 winners were paired with AC Milan in Group E. Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and will be favourites to progress to the knockout stage.

Tottenham, finalists in 2019 and back in the competition for the first time since 2020, were handed a favourable looking draw alongside Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille in Group D.

Scottish champions Celtic will face Champions League holders Real Madrid in a glamour tie in Group F, along with matches against RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk as they return to the group stage for the first time since 2017.

Image: This season's Champions League group stages will get underway on the midweek of September 6-7

Champions League group-stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, V Plzen.

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

Boyd: Liverpool group A favourites | Rangers have a chance of progressing

Kris Boyd analyses the Champions League group stage draw with his former side Rangers drawn against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd speaking on Sky Sports News:

"I think when you get to this stage of the competition you're just delighted to be there.

"To draw Liverpool, a Battle of Britain, I'm sure the boys will be looking forward to it. It's a great occasion for Rangers to back in the elite level of European competition after a long time away from it. Confidence was built from a brilliant run last year [to the Europa League final], but with Ajax and Napoli as well it makes for a great group.

"When you look at some of the groups - it could have been a lot worse, but it will be difficult. With Ajax Calvin Bassey will be going back to Ibrox as well, so soon after leaving for that massive transfer fee, so I'm sure he's looking forward to that. Liverpool will be a great occasion with two clubs with great history going head-to-head, I'm sure that'll be one everyone is tuning in for. Napoli were third last year in Serie A and have started the season really well. You would expect Liverpool to win the group and the rest we'll wait and see what happens, but Rangers will be in there with a fighting chance.

"We've heard some top-class players speak about Champions League nights in Glasgow, at Ibrox and Celtic Park. It stays with you forever. They are two special stadiums that generate some amount of noise and atmosphere. I'm sure Rangers will be looking forward to welcoming the teams they've got coming because it's been a long time. Everyone's spoken about what the atmosphere did in the Europa League, we saw it again against Union to knock them out of the Champions League qualifiers so I think it can play a big part. The players though, especially at Liverpool, are used to playing in a big atmosphere so the Rangers fans will just be looking forward to hearing that Champions League song once again because it's been a long, long time coming."

Jenz: Celtic Park atmosphere gives us a chance vs Real Madrid

Defender Moritz Jenz says Celtic will take their game to all of their opponents in the Champions League after being drawn against defending champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic defender Moritz Jenz speaking on Sky Sports News:

"Obviously it's a fantastic draw. To get the reigning champions of the Champions League to come to Celtic Park I think is something the fans have been dreaming about. Everybody knows Real Madrid, they are the big ones in the Champions League and it'll be great. At home at Celtic Park with all the atmosphere we're looking forward to it.

"I think it'll be a difficult game, but we will work hard, we will do our best and I think with the atmosphere at home we will have a chance.

"It's a very interesting group and a very competitive group. They are all very good teams, but we will focus and work hard. I think we should have respect for the other teams. They are all fantastic teams and it'll be difficult, but we know we will have our chances and we will take them.

"I am looking forward to it a lot because I have been hearing from the other players about the Champions League nights at Celtic Park. I've been watching the games on YouTube, Barcelona for example. I just can't wait to hear the anthem of the Champions League and the big roar before it. It'll be amazing and I'm looking forward to it. I think it's unimaginable, you have to be here and it will be fantastic.

"We will play our way, our attacking football, be brave and do our best. I think it's a dream of every player (to score in the Champions League) and if I have the chance I will do it and celebrate as much as I can."

Standout stats: A first for Liverpool and Rangers… Liverpool have never previously faced Rangers in a competitive match. The Reds' only previous European Cup/Champions League meeting with a Scottish opponent was in the 1980-81 last 16, beating Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen 5-0 on aggregate en route to winning the title. First.

Man City have won each of their last eight Champions League home games against German opponents; those eight games have seen a combined 39 goals, with the Citizens scoring 30 and conceding nine. Expectant.

Each of the last three European meetings between Chelsea and Milan have been drawn, with their last coming in the 1999-00 Champions League first group stage. Throwback.

When are the group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 6/7

Matchday 2: September 13/14

Matchday 3: October 4/5

Matchday 4: October 11/12

Matchday 5: October 25/26

Matchday 6: November 1/2

When is the Champions League round-of-16 draw?

The round-of-16 draw will take place on November 7 at 12pm CET in Nyon, Switzerland.

Image: Istanbul will host the 2023 Champions League final

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.

Round of 16: February 14/15/21/22 & March 7/8/14/15, 2023

Quarter-finals: April 11/12 & 18/19, 2023

Semi-finals: May 9/10 & 16/17, 2023

Final: June 10, 2023 (Istanbul, Turkey)