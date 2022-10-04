Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow.

USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be available after missing Saturday's 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Abada, meanwhile, misses out as he celebrates Yom Kippur, the most sacred and solemn day in the Jewish calendar which includes a 25-hour fast.

The Celtic boss said: "Cameron wasn't 100 per cent so he is not with the team.

"Liel Abada didn't travel, obviously Carl Starfelt, Aaron Mooy had a bit of a niggle at training today so we left him behind.

"He [Cameron-Vickers] has been out for a few games now so when he is fit he will be available again - hopefully for the weekend but he is not far away - but our concentration has been on the guys who are fit and ready to go and we are looking forward to the game."

Image: Stephen Welsh and Mortiz Jenz are likes to continue in central defence for Celtic

Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz are expected again to deputise in the centre of the defence.

Postecoglou admits Jenz, on loan from French club Lorient, has played more than expected this season, but he has been encouraged by his partnership with Welsh in their last two matches.

"A bit of his development was in England [Fulham]. We were aware of him from there," the Australian added.

"We were following his progress and obviously he has had a couple of years of senior football now.

"He was on our radar and we thought he would be a good fit for our club in terms of the age profile, his character and style of player he is and he has fitted in well.

"He is adjusting to the way we play, it is a little bit different from how he has played before.

"I think the last couple of games they have played together they are getting a better understanding and we hope that keeps improving."

Celtic lost 3-0 at home to Real Madrid on matchday one in Group F before a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

Image: Celtic's Liel Abada did not travel to Germany for religious reasons

Leipzig are bottom of Group F after two losses from their opening matches, but Postecoglou stressed that points at Champions League level are not easy to find.

"Every game is a challenge, that is the nature of the competition," he said.

"Every team you play is a top quality side so you know that irrespective of what has happened before and what games you have got ahead, the next task to take on the challenge that is before you.

"Leipzig are a top quality team and at their home it is going to be a fantastic challenge for us as a football club and so we just need to keep performing at the levels we can.

Image: Celtic drew with Shakhtar Donetsk in their last Champions League match

"The first two games have been pretty good from a performances perspective.

"We felt we did well for about an hour in the first game but we did fall away, the second game, our performances was strong.

"We could have won but it is not just about performance, it is about the opposition as well so we will just prepare ourselves to play well and see what that brings us.

"But we are under no illusions, tomorrow is going to be another massive challenge for us.

"There is no quick-fix, there is no quick progress, it is about performing at the levels we can, being at our best and seeing where that takes us."